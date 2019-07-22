Log in
Cisco Systems

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Cisco : Let's Destroy Democracy

0
07/22/2019 | 11:10am EDT
Threat Research

Let's Destroy Democracy

Election security through an adversary's eyes

[Attachment]

This post was authored by Matt Olney.

Executive summary

Over the past few years, Cisco Talos has increasingly been involved in election security research and support, most recently supporting the Security Service of Ukraine in their efforts to secure the two Ukrainian presidential elections in April. Experiences like these, along with discussions with state and local elections officials and other parties, have helped us better understand the election security space. These discussions are especially important to us because combining their expertise with our experience in the security space - and specifically our understanding of some of the actors that may be involved - is a powerful model to achieve the ultimate goal of providing free and fair elections.

Based on our research and real-world experience working to secure elections, we have recommendations for several different groups, each of which have a role to play in working against attackers who would interfere in free and fair elections:

  • Everyone should understand that interference in, and attacks on, the election system are part of a larger, coordinated attack on the very concept of free democracies.
  • Security improvements in election security can best be achieved by combining the expertise of election officials with that of traditional security practitioners.
  • Election officials should extract maximum value from this period of heightened interest in election security.
  • Security practitioners should recognize the specialized nature of the elections environment and be careful to provide the best advice for that unique environment.
  • Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that faith in democratic institutions is reinforced and that social divides aren't unnecessarily aggravated.

Read More »

Share:


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 15:09:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,53x
EV / Sales2020 4,30x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,76  $
Last Close Price 57,36  $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS32.38%245 543
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD7.51%35 943
ERICSSON AB7.75%29 673
NOKIA OYJ-8.92%28 782
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.83%27 835
ARISTA NETWORKS34.19%21 664
