Cisco : Live Cancun Guide for First-Time Attendees (and the Most Experienced)

Attendees having fun at Cisco Live Cancun

If you are an IT professional or leader, you know that attending Cisco Live Cancun (the largest technology event in Latin America) is one of the best opportunities to learn and validate your knowledge, interact with colleagues around the world and deepen the products and solutions offered by Cisco and its partners for a successful digitalization.

You probably also know that many things will happen at the same time from October 28 to 31, and it can be overwhelming (even intimidating) to attend this conference for the first time. For this reason, we have prepared a guide with 10 simple steps, so you can find everything you need to know to make the most of these four days:

1. Sign up for Cisco Live Cancun 2019

Obvious, but very important. Register and choose between Conference Pass or IT Management Pass (please read which pass is best for you if you're not sure which pass to get) to start personalizing your experience. In addition, the sooner you register, the more opportunities you have to secure your place in the sessions that interest you.

2. Book your hotel and plan your trip

The Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort Cancun hotel is the official hotel and venue for the event. However, we have agreements in other nearby hotels where you can stay at prices with special discounts. Consult the full list of hotels here.

3. Customize your agenda

Once you have registered, you can access the full content of the event. Look at all the sessions, keynotes, World of Solutions, laboratories, certification exams, among others; and decide what you can't miss.

4. At the airport, look for the official Cisco Live buses

Welcome! You just landed at the Cancun airport (one of the most beautiful Caribbean cities of all time, but we can talk about that later…), you already picked up your luggage and now you don't know what to do? Just go out and look for the official busses of the event that we will have available for you with routes from the airport to the Moon Palace and vice versa, as well as from the Moon Palace to the hotels with an agreement and vice versa.

5. Go to the Moon Palace hotel

Once you have loaded your luggage into the truck and are comfortably seated, you will head to the Moon Palace. The journey takes approximately 15 minutes, so you will have enough time to see (once again) in the event app the agenda you customized with the Schedule Builder.

6. Register in the Moon Arena

Whether you are staying at the Moon Palace or want to purchase your day pass, the first thing you should do is register at the Moon Arena, the hotel's convention center. Once you have your hotel bracelet, you can register for the event in the registration booths.

7. Hang your badge around your neck

It is very important to wear your badge at all times, since without it you will not be able to enter the activities of your interest (yes… you must use it even at parties and cocktails). However, in the Customer Appreciation Event (CAE) you don't have to use it, since with the bracelet that you can pick up a day before the closing party, you will have access.

8. Explore the event app

The Cisco Events app will allow you to add and find your friends, discover Social Media Hub contests, check and modify your agenda, receive notifications, find Cisco Live Cancun sponsors and much more!

9. Follow us on social media

Before, during and after the event we will be sharing useful and relevant information. Find us as @ciscolivelatam on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use the hashtag #CiscoLiveLA to join the conversation. We will love to greet you there!

10. Enjoy the event!

Remember that Cisco Live Cancun was made by and for IT professionals, so this event is yours to expand your network, train and have lots of fun.

If you have read to here, we can assure you that you already have all the necessary tools to get the most out of Cisco Live Cancun. However, we know that during the event additional questions may arise, so we will have an information booth and trained personnel (identify them with green shirts) to help you answer any questions you have to make this experience the best experience until now.

Will we see you in Cancun? I hope so! Register now.

Share: