Cisco Live US: Let's Accelerate Outcomes at the IoT Edge

IoT's potential to deliver significant value is clear. What's often murkier: how to move from IoT pilots to large-scale deployments. IoT takes IT and operational leaders into uncharted territory as they extend the enterprise into warehouses, distribution centers, roadways and other harsh and hazardous environments. Far too often, it takes too long, and complexity rears its head.

We are working to change that.

With the network serving as the foundation of every successful IoT deployment, we're bringing world-class security and product innovation from the IT network to operations technology (OT) environments. We are marrying this innovation with tools, partnerships, and resources to simplify IoT - accelerating deployments and reducing risk at the IoT edge.

Today, at Cisco Live, our IoT team is taking the next steps in this journey. We announced:

New industrial IoT networking products to deliver the scale, security, and flexibility needed in the most extreme environments on earth.

Our intent to acquire Sentryo to improve device visibility and to help customers better secure deployments in operational environments.

An expanded global ecosystem using DevNet and our technology partners to bring the IoT apps and services you need to deliver value.

New blueprints, tools and services so you can plan and execute with speed and confidence.

Here's a deeper dive of some of these announcements:

Intent-based networking at the extreme IoT Edge. Cisco has the most comprehensive IoT networking portfolio in the market. In fact, analysts at ARC and IHS have validated Cisco is the global leader in Industrial Networking. And, with the announcements today, more customers can realize the benefits of a Cisco network in their IoT deployments. We're transforming and extending the IoT Edge into new areas with the new Cisco Catalyst IE3400 Heavy Duty Series Switches, and Cisco Catalyst IW6300 Heavy Duty Series Access Points. These products deliver all the capabilities you expect from Cisco, and meet the IP67 standard for wet and dusty conditions. No extra cabinet required. Now, IoT deployments in manufacturing environments, chemical plants, oil refineries and mining are easier to scale and secure.

We are also enhancing the Cisco IR1101 Integrated Services Router Rugged with Industrial SD-WAN to securely connect and manage distributed locations. This is the industry's first SD-WAN support in an industrial router.

IoT Edge compute made easy. There's an explosion of data and apps at the edge. But complexity remains a barrier. Companies must integrate, manage and support as many as six vendors to enable edge compute. Cisco offers the industry's only all-in-one edge capabilities. We bring together networking, compute, a world-class app hosting framework, Cisco IOx, and app life-cycle management with Cisco DNA Center, Cisco Field Network Director and Cisco Kinetic. The Cisco IR1101, has a new IoT Edge expansion module with 100GB of storage, GPIO sensor inputs powered by Cisco IOS-XE's leading security and networking capabilities. Bring on your IoT edge applications!

Key partnerships, including Emerson, to harness the power of the network.Cisco has a rich partner eco-system that includes go-to-market partners, ISVs and industrial partners. Today, I am excited to announce that we are extending our 10-year partnership with Emerson and integrating Emerson's WirelessHART module into the brand new Cisco Catalyst IW6300 Heavy Duty Series Access Points. Data from critical assets, like pressure sensors and transmitters, can be reliably delivered over Wi-Fi network to workers tablets and laptops. No more sending someone to manually read and collect the sensor data. I am looking forward to working with sensor partners to leverage modular design of the IW6300 to enable exciting use cases with Cisco.

New and updated Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs) plus Customer Experience offers. The new Cisco Extended Enterprise and Cisco Connected Communities Infrastructure CVD provide you with proven blueprints, step-by-step guidance on designing and deploying IoT at the network edge. Cisco is integrating partner products to reduce risk and accelerate Smart City, Roadways and IT projects.

In short, we're putting IoT success within your reach - and we can't wait to show you more at Cisco Live. If you'll be in San Diego, too, be sure to visit us at the IoT booth inside the World of Solutions!

