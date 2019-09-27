Log in
Cisco : Marketing Velocity Receives Two International Honors

09/27/2019 | 11:08am EDT

'Marketing Velocity is an ambitious and impressive program to support global business partners on a massive scale.'

'It demonstrates growth achievements and a team dedicated to excellence through continuously refreshing the site with training, content and tools.'

'Wow! This is exceptional in its community engagement… and the implements seem very effective.'

'I love the FUTURE-PROOF idea!'

  • Judges, 2019 International Business 'Stevie' Awards

In a blog last month, I described how we've expanded and rebranded our Marketing Velocity platform.

Now, I am thrilled to share that we just won two International Business 'Stevie' Awards:

'Best Training Site' Gold for the Marketing Velocity Learning site and our three regional events.

'Engaged Community of the Year' Bronze for Marketing Velocity Learning, Marketing Velocity Central (formerly Partner Marketing Central), and our three regional events.

This was truly a global competition among businesses large and small. As our award notice says: 'This year more than 4,000 nominations from 74 nations were reviewed. Each category had several hundred nominations, judged by more than 250 executives worldwide in a rigorous judging process…'

In their comments about both nominations, judges were particularly impressed by how you - our partners - have embraced the training and thought leadership assets we are continually refreshing. As one judge observed, 'Marketing Velocity has been training 32,600+ marketers from 11,000+ partner companies - tripling prior-year training. Well done!'

As I mentioned in my June blog, we further enhanced Marketing Velocity Learning in 2019, refreshing most of the content and streamlining your online experience. Today you'll discover -

  • Richer, more current content and training. This includes forward-looking training from industry experts like Jay Baer, Andy Crestodina, and Marcus Sheridan. Additionally, a dynamic 'Marketing Trends' section delivers the latest thought leadership curated from around the web.
  • Simplified experience - from a single page. You'll find the newest and most popular content served up first. New filters let you quickly select preferred topics (e.g., account-based marketing), formats (e.g., case study, webinar), proficiency level (intermediate, advanced), and language.Getting started and getting around is easier than ever.

Here are just a few examples of what's notable among the 100+ new pieces of content:

How to create coveted content

Videos proven to impact B2B sales

Partner Guide to Branding with Cisco

I'm proud that we've gained international honors for our work on your behalf. But more than that, I thank you - our partner marketers - for actively using our learning and campaign assets to become future-proof!

As always, I'd love to hear what you think. Your feedback helps us continually improve the Marketing Velocity platform. So please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
