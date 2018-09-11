Cisco : Microsoft Patch Tuesday – September 2018

Threat Research

Microsoft released its monthly set of security updates today for a variety of its products that address a variety of bugs. The latest Patch Tuesday covers 61 vulnerabilities, 17 of which are rated 'critical,' 43 that are rated 'important' and one that is considered to have 'moderate' severity.

The advisories cover bugs in the Internet Explorer web browser, Jet Database Engine and the Chakra scripting engine, among other products and software.

This update also includes two critical advisories, one of which covers security updates to Adobe Flash, and another that deals with a denial-of-service vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system.

Read More »