Cisco Systems

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 09:39:58 pm
47.005 USD   -0.14%
News 
News

Cisco : Microsoft Patch Tuesday – September 2018

09/11/2018 | 09:12pm CEST
Threat Research

Microsoft released its monthly set of security updates today for a variety of its products that address a variety of bugs. The latest Patch Tuesday covers 61 vulnerabilities, 17 of which are rated 'critical,' 43 that are rated 'important' and one that is considered to have 'moderate' severity.

The advisories cover bugs in the Internet Explorer web browser, Jet Database Engine and the Chakra scripting engine, among other products and software.

This update also includes two critical advisories, one of which covers security updates to Adobe Flash, and another that deals with a denial-of-service vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system.

Read More »

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 19:11:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 17,56
P/E ratio 2020 16,45
EV / Sales 2019 3,89x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Capitalization 215 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.90%215 173
QUALCOMM12.96%106 246
ERICSSON44.18%28 572
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.72%20 629
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.19%20 128
HARRIS CORPORATION13.08%18 940
