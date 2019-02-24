Cisco : Mobile Networking Innovation Powers KT Mobile 5G Packet Core

BARCELONA, Spain and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Cisco today announced its collaboration with KT Corp. on the launch of a first-of-its-kind flexible and automated commercial 5G mobile network platform. Cisco is transitioning KT's network architecture to better manage upcoming 5G traffic with advanced routing and automation software, intelligent analytics and machine learning.

Cisco and KT rolled out a new 5G mobile network platform with automated and virtualized technologies on Mobile Edge Cloud, featuring Mobile Packet Core, network slicing, segment routing, control and user plane separation (Remote-CUPS) and more. The Cisco Customer Experience team managed the design, implementation and deployment of the solution on time.

As the world's first deployment of its kind, the new architecture with Remote-CUPS is designed to serve reliable, scalable, flexible and low-latency network services. The virtualized mobile packet platform is designed to remotely manage traffic at scale and accelerates packet processing to meet the requirements of commercial 5G services with high throughput and low-latency network services.

The end-to-end network includes a 5G routing backbone with Cisco Network Convergence System Router 6000 and ACI on Nexus 9000 switching platform at KT's distributed data centers. It is designed to efficiently manage the increase in 5G traffic by fully automating advanced routing, intelligent analytics and machine learning among its infrastructure, data centers, platform and applications.

"As the global leader in 5G, KT is aligned with innovative technology partners like Cisco that can design and launch commercial 5G services focused on ultra-low latency as the world's first CUPS architecture use in combination with the strong foundation of IP network hardware, software and cloud-powered technologies," said Su-Kil Lee, Senior Vice President of Network Research Technology Support Unit, KT Corp.

"KT has been driven by its vision to offer its customers the best possible experiences from a mobile network," said Sanjay Kaul VP, Cisco Service Provider, APJ. "It needed a differentiated and sustainable technology roadmap that offered flexibility for migration to numerous use cases spanning B2B and B2C. Cisco's 5G expertise spanning IP and cloud-powered networking, data center, virtualized mobile core and ACI offered the advantages it needed to bring its vision to reality."

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with its technology innovations in routing, 5G, subscriber experience (mobile, cable, fixed), automation, optical and optics. Together with its Customer Experience team of experts, Cisco enables service providers, media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, helps scale and secure their networks, and grow their revenue.

Supporting resources

About KT Corp.

KT Corporation, Korea's largest telecommunications service provider reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world's most connected country. The company leads the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and innovative ICT technology. For ongoing news, please go to https://corp.kt.com/eng/

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected. For ongoing news, please go to http://thenetwork.cisco.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

