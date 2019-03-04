Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/01 04:00:00 pm
51.41 USD   -0.70%
03:45aCISCO : Optics Demos and Displays at OFC 2019
PU
03:39aCISCO : NCS 1004 – The Bridge Between Reach and Capacity
PU
03/03CISCO : 5 Cybersecurity Trends to Watch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : NCS 1004 – The Bridge Between Reach and Capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 03:39am EST

Last year at OFC, we launched the NCS 1004, and we demonstrated the NCS 1004 live in our booth working error-free up to 500G. We have come a long way since then. Customers have successfully run 600G on live networks. The NCS 1004 has achieved 10,000 km+ subsea reach with state-of-the-art performance. We have been booking orders since December and are on track to ship the NCS 1004 to customers by end of Q1 - that's a month away!

What we and our customers have recognized over the last year is that the true value of the NCS 1004 lies in its multi-haul transport capabilities and the ability to adapt to any reach use case while providing the highest spectral efficiency. We have carried out a number of trials to date to establish this. The range of field trials we have done with the NCS 1004 include:

  • Variety of reaches: 10,000 km+ on subsea cables, 700km to 1550km on long-haul terrestrial and 500km and below metro networks
  • Different channel grids: 50Ghz networks and flex-grid networks
  • Carrier spacing options: Single carrier and multi-carrier super-channel deployment models
  • Multi-vendor: NCS 1004 channels over Cisco NCS 2000 line system and as aliens over third party ROADM line systems

The spectral efficiency versus reach plot below summarizes data from actual field trials and lab trial testing done with the NCS 1004. Note that the variability in spectral efficiency numbers is caused by the differences in line system constraints.

64-QAM, 32-QAM and hybrid modulation formats in between cover most metro applications. Terrestrial long haul and subsea applications are more than sufficiently covered by 16-QAM, 8-QAM and hybrid modulation formats in between. Flexible and almost continuously tuneable baud-rate is key to allow the NCS 1004 coherent DWDM channels to fit into DWDM networks with any type of filters and pass-band constraints. We can trade off excess margin on a given customer DWDM link to lower bandwidth and raise spectral efficiency or capacity. All of this is enabled by Acacia's Pico coherent DSP and Cisco's IOS-XR software.

We'd like to thank all the network operators, spread across service provider, enterprise and non-profits, who worked with us to prove the value of coherent technology on the NCS 1004 - its ability to close the bridge between reach and capacity. Please visit us at the OFC conference in San Diego March 5-7, booth #5829. Learn more about the Cisco NCS 1004.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:45aCISCO : Optics Demos and Displays at OFC 2019
PU
03:39aCISCO : NCS 1004 – The Bridge Between Reach and Capacity
PU
03/03CISCO : SoftBank deploying Cisco SRv6 network
AQ
03/03CISCO : 5 Cybersecurity Trends to Watch
PU
03/02CISCO : Virtual routing startup Volta takes on Cisco, Juniper and others
AQ
03/02CISCO : Three New Integrations for AMP for Endpoints with IBM Security
PU
03/02CISCO : RS Metrics Announces the Appointment of Jonas Laeben as Vice President o..
AQ
03/02CISCO : Optics Preview for OFC 2019
PU
03/01CISCO : Threat Roundup for Feb. 22 to March 1
PU
03/01CISCO : Concrete examples of “Transform,” anyone?
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 18,53
P/E ratio 2020 17,39
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS18.65%227 893
QUALCOMM-4.76%64 618
NOKIA OYJ5.96%34 041
ERICSSON AB9.75%30 467
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS24.83%23 453
ARISTA NETWORKS35.99%21 602
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.