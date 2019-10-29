Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Cisco : Named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Zero Trust Wave

10/29/2019 | 11:57am EDT

'Cisco has adopted a zero-trust strategy and is well-positioned as a prominent zero-trust player.'

- The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019

In today's modern work environment, where access happens everywhere, security is increasingly complex. With users, devices and clouds moving outside the traditional network, the perimeter has greatly expanded and created gaps in visibility - making organizations more susceptible to an attack. To reduce organizations' vulnerabilities, Cisco has been working to build the most comprehensive and integrated security platform that covers customers whether they are working at headquarters, at a branch office or on-the-go.

A key pillar of that platform is zero-trust. With this model, we move from allow all users, devices and workloads by default to one where organizations do not trust anything inside or outside their network perimeter. Access is only granted to authorized users, devices and workloads after establishing trust and preventing threats-all without a decline in the user experience.

Cisco has been investing in and building the most expansive zero-trust framework in the industry for securing access across the workforce, the workplace and the workload. It is what customers require in this evolving work environment, and the market is taking note. With that, I am proud to share that Cisco has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019 report.

'[Cisco] spent significant time and expense to realign much of its security portfolio to enable or enhance zero trust for its customers.'

- The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019

We believe this recognition is validation of Cisco's multi-year zero-trust vision and strategy. We have long led this market with SD-access and segmentation technologies in our network infrastructure. With the acquisition of Duo last year, we were able to add an additional layer of security with its authentication and adaptive policy technology and extend trusted access to multi-and hybrid-cloud environments. Then with the addition of Tetration, we have been able to ensure that our customers' cloud applications remain secure.

These products have come together to create the most comprehensive framework for securing access across three key fronts:

  • Workforce - Using multi-factor authentication (MFA) and contextual user access policies, Duo allows organizations to verify an employee's identity to ensure they are who they say they are and add more checks on the trustworthiness of devices through security health inspections.
  • Workplace - With SD-Access, we are protecting the workplace by securing all connections into and across the network by using segmentation, so that users and devices are only getting access to what they need access to do their job and function.
  • Workload - Workloads are dynamic, moving across private, hybrid cloud and multi-public cloud environments. With Tetration, you can automate enforcement of highly specific segmentation policy for applications in your multi-cloud environments.

With Cisco Zero Trust, you can ensure secure, trusted access wherever it happens. Start your zero-trust journey today by signing up for a free Duo trial; demoing Tetration and learning more about SD-Access.

Download The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019 report.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 15:56:07 UTC
