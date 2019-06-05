Log in
Cisco : Navigating Data Protection and Recovery at CLUS 2019 San Diego

06/05/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

It's that time of year again. No, not the time to start making summer plans for the kids, but instead the time for Cisco Live 2019. We all know that amongst the thousands of customers and the hundreds of partners and booths, it can be overwhelming to find the right solutions.

Well, for those interested in data protection, hyperconvergence, and recovery this blog is perfect for you. Keeping with the 'show' theme let's set the stage.

Transforming your business with Cisco

By working with a number of customers, and partners we at Cisco have found that a lot of enterprises and small companies are moving to a business strategy that requires that their infrastructure be able to support, meet, and exceed the performance and recovery requirements for business-critical applications.

With the amount of data being created, stored, and accessed, CIOs and IT teams are striving to ensure that their users and customers data will always be there and protected.

How do you do that with Cisco? And how does this have anything to do with Cisco Live?

Well…. over the past few years Cisco has taken a huge step forward to provide customers and partners the opportunities to deploy solutions that are specifically designed to meet the demands of their business.

Taking advantage of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem

By working jointly with a number of ecosystem partners Cisco products such as Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS). and Cisco HyperFlex™ now work seamlessly with partners such as Cohesity, Commvault, and Veeam to help provide you with everything you need to ensure your business is profitable, valuable and always protected.

Don't just take it from us we invite you to spend time with each of these partners at Cisco Live, ask them all of your questions, and use them as your experts on your journey into a Multi-Cloud world.

To help companies address their data challenges, Cohesity has pioneered a modern web-scale platform for backup and recovery that consolidates data silos and simplifies management on-premises and in multi-cloud environments. Working together with Cohesity, customers are realizing the value of all their data. Through our joint solution, Cisco and Cohesity help simplify the entire data stack for both primary and secondary data into an integrated, hyperconverged architecture, unlocking new opportunities. The Cisco and Cohesity solution consolidates primary data and apps on Cisco HyperFlex™ with secondary data on the Cohesity DataPlatform, all built on one unified architecture based on the Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS).

Take time and make sure you stop by Cohesity booth #2319 and learn how you can demand more from your data. Also, while you're on the plane to San Diego take some time to listen to how Cisco Investments works with Cohesity to drive innovation.

Cisco and Commvault have worked together to develop solutions that help customers scale, manage, and optimize their data without compromise. With the understanding that digital transformation initiatives are leading your organizations to look for ways to gain more value from data while controlling costs. ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® delivers scale-out flexibility and agility, with cloud-like economics. Additionally, now with the Cisco HyperFlex integration with Commvault Intellisnap® as businesses look to leverage the critical applications they run and take advantage of the data they create, Commvault serves as a line of defense. Here's what the experts have to say.

Don't Miss the Commvault Super Heroes At Cisco LIVE booth 1319! Here to SAVE THE DATA, with a chance to build your own LEGO ® mini figure superhero.

Veeam has partnered with Cisco to help its customers reduce their data protection cost and complexity, while also better protecting their data. This partnership means that customers are able to run Veeam on Cisco UCS and HyperFlex. From enhanced visibility to multi-cloud support and better price for performance, there is a multitude of benefits. Cisco and Veeam joint solutions help deliver modern data protection for today's digital enterprise.

To learn more about Veeam visit them at booth #2305 and in the meantime click here to learn more about the solutions.

Well, thats it for now. Enjoy San Diego and have a great Cisco Live 2019

@BhCopeland out!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:52:03 UTC
About