Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/24 04:00:03 pm
45.61 USD   +0.33%
02:44aINNOVATION AND SUPERHEROES : The Importance of Origin Stories
PU
02:44aCISCO : Helping the Law Capture Every Call
PU
02:44aCISCO : NetDevOps Invades DevNet Sandbox
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : NetDevOps Invades DevNet Sandbox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 02:44am EST

When I joined DevNet in December of 2016 it was to dive deep and hard into all things network automation and programmability. Fairly quickly I was entranced with the idea of NetDevOps, and working out how to apply ideas like Infrastructure as Code, Configuration Management, CICD, Streaming Telemetry, ChatOps, etc from DevOps to networking. For a look back at my own journey, you can checkout some of my blogs here:

It's been a wild ride, and I've been humbled by all the amazing discussions and comments from the #DevNet community who have joined me on this ride. And don't worry, the ride isn't over.

[Attachment]

Musing on how to turn NetDevOps loose in DevNet Sandbox's DCs

One of the most common questions I get is 'How do I get started with NetDevOps and automation in my real network?' This is such an important question. There is a HUGE difference between testing out some Python code, a playbook, or new tool in a lab or with DevNet Sandbox and running those same tools and ideas in your production network that your enterprise relies on. What does it take to leap the chasm from 'dev' to 'prod'?

I've been talking about this problem for awhile now, but about 4 months ago I started wanting to try out the ideas and methods myself in a real network. This would let me know what really works at scale, what other products and tools I need to integrate with, which are already in play when delivering a service, but more importantly I could share the lessons learned with the community. I started floating the idea around with the team inside of DevNet and everyone thought it was a great idea, and in December 2018 I officially joined the Sandbox Engineering team as NetDevOps Mastermind (self given title, still working with Cisco HR to make it an official job role). It's only been about 5 working weeks since I started, but it's already been an amazing and productive time.

My goal is to drive adoptions of NetDevOps principals into the design, operations, and culture of Sandbox DC design and operations as fast as possible (Sandbox Senior Manager Tom Davies will be my speed governor in this exercise). This will involve a thorough exploration of everything that makes up the Sandbox platform today to build a current state, and then the construction of a target state goal. From there we'll build a phased plan to get from A to B, so to speak.

What you can expect is an honest telling from me about the good, the bad, and the ugly of our journey. Keep an eye out for blog posts, videos, talks, and of course the regular tweets and LinkedIn posts about how things are going and whatever our current project is. And if you're are going to be at Cisco Live Barcelona at the end of January, be sure to stop by the Sandbox booth in DevNet Zone to say high, chat about the journey, or just grab some stickers!

Some other handy links and info

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 07:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:44aINNOVATION AND SUPERHEROES : The Importance of Origin Stories
PU
02:44aCISCO : Helping the Law Capture Every Call
PU
02:44aCISCO : NetDevOps Invades DevNet Sandbox
PU
02:44aCISCO : AMP tracks new campaign that delivers Ursnif
PU
02:44aCISCO : Veeam brings backup protection to HyperFlex's SAP HANA party
PU
01/24CISCO : Partners with Israeli Cloud Services Company CTERA
AQ
01/24CISCO : 2019 Data Privacy Benchmark Study Shows Organizations Gaining Business B..
PR
01/24CISCO : Unauthorised Remote Access Vulnerability Discovered on Cisco Small Busin..
AQ
01/23CISCO : Winter Weather Isn't a Threat with Webex
PU
01/23CISCO : You CAN secure your IP with Cisco GPU accelerated virtualization
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 596 M
EBIT 2019 16 369 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,11
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS4.92%205 061
QUALCOMM-10.72%62 754
NOKIA OYJ5.65%34 078
ERICSSON AB-1.80%28 293
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-0.22%18 714
ARISTA NETWORKS5.50%16 767
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.