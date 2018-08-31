Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Network Analytics Explained

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 12:32am CEST

Network analytics is a key element of intent-based networking. Understanding how it works, is not that difficult.

Our customers are telling us that their IP networks are more strategic to their core business than ever, and this means that the network services, applications, and security need to be aligned with the business goals. Key to achieving this is network assurance. This new category of networking solutions is where procedures are implemented that align the operation of the IP network to the intent of the business. This is achieved with computer analytics which are used to find anomalies in network, services, and applications that are detracting from the network intent. Analytics is where a computer compares incoming data against pre-programed operational models and makes functional decisions, in order to improve the operational process.

Analytics has been used for years in process control networks for manufacturing, utilities, mining, and oil & gas. Its success is undisputed in being able to make these industrial networks safer, more productive, and less expensive to operate. Analytics in process control began life many years ago as simple sensors connecting to a controller using if-then commands like: 'if the pressure goes above X, shut the oil pump down.' Or: 'If the motor rises above a certain temperature, slow to half speed.' With time, these commands became more complex: 'If the temperature is above N, AND humidity is above X, AND vibration sensor reaches level Y, do Z.' Expanding this process out results in the building of a 'Model for Analytic Computation.' A typical analytics model will have a long string of these 'if-then' strings that allows decisions to be automated based on this pre-programmed model. The model is usually updated from time-to-time as the network conditions change.

Today's analytics engines are augmented by machine learning. This is where the analytics model is updated constantly, and in real time, based on changing conditions in the network. In a future blog, I'll discuss how machine learning works and how it can improve the analytics model. However, it is important to note that analytics systems have operated for many years, and with incredible levels of success, without the use of machine learning.

Let's circle back to Cisco and our solutions for IP networking assurance. We can draw many parallels between Cisco's assurance solutions and these analytical systems for industrial process control. Cisco's assurance solutions, which can be found in a myriad of our products, such as DNA Center, Meraki Insight, and Network Assurance Engine (NAE), rely on analytic models for IP networking. Taking DNA Center as an example, the assurance feature within DNA Center, consists of a complex analytical model which is based on 30 years of Cisco networking experience. DNA Center pulls data in the form of streaming telemetry from network endpoints as well as switches, routers, and servers. This data is fed into the analytical engine where it is correlated against thousands of variables. Then, metadata from this information is extracted and aligned with the context in which it was received. Context is the who, what, when, where, and why that can cause two seemingly identical events to result in very different decision outcomes. DNA Center then provides actionable insights based on the analytical engine's outcomes. When changes exist that could optimize the network, DNA Center provides suggested remediation with specific actions and processes. Following the execution of these changes, DNA Center's assurance engine verifies that these modifications resulted in the optimal configuration in order to align with network intent. This process not only optimizes the network for increased employee productivity, it also greatly decreases the amount of time that IT spends on troubleshooting tasks. This frees them up so that they can focus on projects that increase your core business, such as migrating applications to the cloud, improved CRM systems, and increased network security. In this way, networking assurance not only optimizes the productivity of your IT staff, it optimizes your network to better support your core business.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:32aCISCO : Network Analytics Explained
PU
08/30OVERCOMING HEALTHCARE&RSQUO;S CATCH- : How to ditch these five risky habits
PU
08/30CISCO INTERSIGHT : Taking the Infrastructure Out of Infrastructure Management
PU
08/30CISCO : Digital Network Transformation Kicks into High Gear
PU
08/30EMBRACE DISRUPTION : Cisco’s Approach Defined
PU
08/30GLOBAL MOBILE IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MA : Strategic Assessment of Evolving Technolo..
AQ
08/30CISCO : Introducing NetDevOps Live!
PU
08/30CISCO : Intent-Based Networking Ready Mobility Express – What’s New?..
PU
08/30HP : Network-1’s Gets a Respite from District Court
AQ
08/30CISCO : A Good Hospital Needs Technology to Match
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Intel And Cisco Systems Lag Their 'Tech Bubble' Peaks Despite 3,000 Nasdaq Po.. 
08/30Sell Canopy Growth - Extreme Overvaluation, Questionable Accounting Assumptio.. 
08/28VMware To Acquire CloudHealth Technologies For Cross-Platform Management 
08/27Slack Invests In Nylas Series B For API Technologies 
08/27Apple Should Consider Dividend Raise 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 182 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
P/E ratio 2020 16,59
EV / Sales 2019 4,00x
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.97%220 800
QUALCOMM8.09%102 515
ERICSSON46.26%28 715
ARISTA NETWORKS INC28.27%22 761
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.48%20 743
HARRIS CORPORATION16.24%19 550
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.