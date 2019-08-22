Log in
Cisco : New 4CAN tool helps identify vulnerabilities in on-board car computers

0
08/22/2019 | 02:58pm EDT
Threat Research

Modern automobiles contain hundreds of sensors and mechanics that communicate via computers to understand their surrounding environment. Those components provide real-time information to drivers, connect the vehicle to a global network, and in some cases use that telemetry to automatically drive the vehicle. Like any computer, those in vehicles are susceptible to threats, such as vulnerabilities in software, abuse via physical-access, or even allowing remote control of the vehicle, as recently demonstrated by Wired and a DARPA-funded team of researchers.

During a recent engagement, the Connected Vehicle Security practice identified a gap in tooling for automobile security assessments. With ease-of-use, modern car computing requirements, and affordability as motivating factors, the Connected Vehicle Security practice has built and is open-sourcing a hardware tool called '4CAN' with accompanying software, for the benefit of all automobile security researchers. We hope 4CAN will give researchers and car manufacturers the ability to test their on-board computers for potential vulnerabilities, making the vehicles safer and more secure for drivers before they even leave the lot.

Check out the complete FAQ here.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 18:57:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 987 M
EBIT 2020 17 205 M
Net income 2020 12 502 M
Finance 2020 10 923 M
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,31  $
Last Close Price 48,77  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS10.62%208 771
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.72%42 574
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.77%29 668
NOKIA OYJ-7.65%28 873
ERICSSON AB4.57%27 685
ARISTA NETWORKS7.52%17 363
