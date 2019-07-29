Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : New Catalyst Access Points bring Intelligence to the RF Layer

0
07/29/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Every Wi-Fi performance boost since 1997 has focused on the same three things: modulation, spatial streams, and channel bonding.

So what's different about the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard? Quite a bit actually. Especially when it comes to all new capacity, performance, and scale.

How well can you explain Wi-Fi 6?

Watch 'Fundamentals of Wi-Fi 6: Capacity Is the New Metric'

Now, take that same Wi-Fi 6 and pair it with the new Cisco Catalyst 9100 Series access points. This brings 4x capacity gains, IoT scalability, intelligence and innovation at layer 1 with the Cisco RF ASiC.

Three wireless experts join us on this episode: Anupam Upadhyaya, Cristian Raducanu, and Frederick Niehaus.

Watch Wi-Fi 6 and the Cisco Access Points That Support It

What to do now? Join us for a LIVE interactive workshop on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 AM PDT. Even if you can't make the live session, register now to make sure you get quick access to the recorded replay.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 17:04:06 UTC
