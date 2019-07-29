Cisco : New Catalyst Access Points bring Intelligence to the RF Layer

Every Wi-Fi performance boost since 1997 has focused on the same three things: modulation, spatial streams, and channel bonding.

So what's different about the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard? Quite a bit actually. Especially when it comes to all new capacity, performance, and scale.

Now, take that same Wi-Fi 6 and pair it with the new Cisco Catalyst 9100 Series access points. This brings 4x capacity gains, IoT scalability, intelligence and innovation at layer 1 with the Cisco RF ASiC.

Three wireless experts join us on this episode: Anupam Upadhyaya, Cristian Raducanu, and Frederick Niehaus.

