Cisco : New Cisco FindIT 2.0 Network Manager and Probe

The Cisco Small Business and the Cisco FindIT Product Teams are very pleased to announce the release of version 2.0 of the Cisco FindIT Network Manager and Probe. Some of the improvements mean that some use cases are now in play especially with larger scale scenarios. We think you all will be impressed by what the team has been able to accomplish!

This is a major update to Cisco FindIT and brings a couple of big improvements:

A completely revised interaction model that greatly improves your ability to perform multi-site management. You can view, report and act on devices across multiple sites at the same time, and configuration profiles can now also be applied across multiple sites.

Managed Services Providers will like the introduction of organizations. These allow you to group your customers' networks together and filter your view to a single customer. You can also limit individual users to being able to view and manage only a single organization or a subset of organizations. This means you can even give your customers direct access to FindIT so they can see their networks without having any concerns that they will see the networks of any other customer.

In-house IT Organizations will also love the new improvements of the multi-site, multi-tenancy as well the ability to manage separate sites easier, quicker and with greater efficiency. This allows organizations to do more with less.

In addition to these big changes, there are a number of smaller enhancements, including:

Wireless reports are now more flexible and interactive, and keep a greatly extended history; up to two years' worth of network data

The FindIT Monitoring Dashboard has been reworked to allow it to be customized more easily and intuitively

Cisco FindIT Network Manager now scales more flexibly than before. Previously, the limitation was by the number of sites, now this limitation is by the total number of devices under management

Privacy controls have been added so you can explicitly control how and when any data gets shared with Cisco

The installer packages and virtual machine images have been cryptographically signed to give you confidence that the software has not been modified or tampered with in any way

In addition, numerous other enhancements and improvements have been made throughout the application.

Finally, for those of you who are interested in using our Cisco FindIT 2.0 Network Plug and Play for doing zero-touch deployments (No need to pre-configure or pre-stage) of your network hardware, we have put together the Network Plug and Play Solution Guide for SMB that goes through everything that you need to get the zero-touch process up and running. This is a big improvement!

Our team is very excited by this release, and we hope you think so too. For existing users, you should already have been notified about the update through the FindIT Manager user interface. For new users, go to https://www.cisco.com/go/findit-sw to download the software and try it out, or search for 'Cisco FindIT' in the AWS Marketplace. Remember, you may download and try FindIT for up to 90 days without any obligation.

For more information, checkout the Cisco FindIT homepage at https://www.cisco.com/go/findit or ask a question on our support community at https://www.cisco.com/go/findit-support.

You can send us a note at ask-small@cisco.com.

From Dave, Brian and Brad and the rest of the Cisco FindIT and Cisco Small Business teams, we thank you for your support!

Marc

Share: