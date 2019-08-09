Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : New Cisco FindIT 2.0 Network Manager and Probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 11:26pm EDT

The Cisco Small Business and the Cisco FindIT Product Teams are very pleased to announce the release of version 2.0 of the Cisco FindIT Network Manager and Probe. Some of the improvements mean that some use cases are now in play especially with larger scale scenarios. We think you all will be impressed by what the team has been able to accomplish!

This is a major update to Cisco FindIT and brings a couple of big improvements:

  • A completely revised interaction model that greatly improves your ability to perform multi-site management. You can view, report and act on devices across multiple sites at the same time, and configuration profiles can now also be applied across multiple sites.
  • Managed Services Providers will like the introduction of organizations. These allow you to group your customers' networks together and filter your view to a single customer. You can also limit individual users to being able to view and manage only a single organization or a subset of organizations. This means you can even give your customers direct access to FindIT so they can see their networks without having any concerns that they will see the networks of any other customer.
  • In-house IT Organizations will also love the new improvements of the multi-site, multi-tenancy as well the ability to manage separate sites easier, quicker and with greater efficiency. This allows organizations to do more with less.

In addition to these big changes, there are a number of smaller enhancements, including:

  • Wireless reports are now more flexible and interactive, and keep a greatly extended history; up to two years' worth of network data
  • The FindIT Monitoring Dashboard has been reworked to allow it to be customized more easily and intuitively
  • Cisco FindIT Network Manager now scales more flexibly than before. Previously, the limitation was by the number of sites, now this limitation is by the total number of devices under management
  • Privacy controls have been added so you can explicitly control how and when any data gets shared with Cisco
  • The installer packages and virtual machine images have been cryptographically signed to give you confidence that the software has not been modified or tampered with in any way
  • In addition, numerous other enhancements and improvements have been made throughout the application.

Finally, for those of you who are interested in using our Cisco FindIT 2.0 Network Plug and Play for doing zero-touch deployments (No need to pre-configure or pre-stage) of your network hardware, we have put together the Network Plug and Play Solution Guide for SMB that goes through everything that you need to get the zero-touch process up and running. This is a big improvement!

Our team is very excited by this release, and we hope you think so too. For existing users, you should already have been notified about the update through the FindIT Manager user interface. For new users, go to https://www.cisco.com/go/findit-sw to download the software and try it out, or search for 'Cisco FindIT' in the AWS Marketplace. Remember, you may download and try FindIT for up to 90 days without any obligation.

For more information, checkout the Cisco FindIT homepage at https://www.cisco.com/go/findit or ask a question on our support community at https://www.cisco.com/go/findit-support.

You can send us a note at ask-small@cisco.com.

From Dave, Brian and Brad and the rest of the Cisco FindIT and Cisco Small Business teams, we thank you for your support!

Marc

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 03:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
08/09CISCO : Threat Roundup for August 2 to August 9
PU
08/09CISCO : New Cisco FindIT 2.0 Network Manager and Probe
PU
08/09DIGITAL ART CHANGES HOW WE IDEATE : Going Digitally Native with the Webex Board
PU
08/09CISCO : Live Cancun Guide for First-Time Attendees (and the Most Experienced)
PU
08/08CISCO : What it Takes to Make an Online Portal Sparkle
PU
08/08CISCO : Standing Out at Cisco
PU
08/07CISCO : SSUET organizes lectures series
AQ
08/06CISCO : to Acquire Voicea
DJ
08/06LEARNING TOGETHER : Cisco's Sales Associate Program Inspires the Future
PU
08/06CISCO : Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 894 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 624 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,76  $
Last Close Price 52,43  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.69%227 564
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD6.56%34 791
NOKIA OYJ-4.27%30 225
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.65%29 644
ERICSSON AB7.55%28 956
ARISTA NETWORKS11.29%17 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group