CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/15 01:20:26 pm
56.385 USD   +0.17%
Cisco : New HawkEye Reborn Variant Emerges Following Ownership Change

04/15/2019 | 12:58pm EDT
Threat Research

Edmund Brumaghin and Holger Unterbrink authored this blog post.

Malware designed to steal sensitive information has been a threat to organizations around the world for a long time. The emergence of the greyware market and the increased commercialization of keyloggers, stealers, and remote access trojans (RATs) has magnified this threat by reducing the barrier to entry for attackers. In many cases, the adversaries leveraging these tools do not need to possess programming skills or in-depth computer science expertise, as they are now being provided as commercial offerings across the cybercriminal underground. We have previously released in-depth analyses of these types of threats and how malicious attackers are leveraging them to attack organizations with the Remcos in August and Agent Tesla in October.

HawkEye is another example of a malware kit that is actively being marketed across various hacking forums. Over the past several months, Talos observed ongoing malware distribution campaigns attempting to leverage the latest version of the HawkEye keylogger/stealer, HawkEye Reborn v9, against organizations to steal sensitive information and account credentials for use in additional attacks and account compromise.

Read More »

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:57:03 UTC
