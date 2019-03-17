Log in
Cisco : New Important Update for our Cisco RV340 Series AnyConnect Licensing

03/17/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

Hello Friends,

A quick note to update you on some new exciting updates to our RV340, RV340W, RV345 and RV345P. We have simplified the License Model for these RV Series models.

The Bottom Line here is the additional Cisco AnyConnect Server is no longer required and 50 (yes, 50) tunnels on the server are enabled (Free of Charge) by default.

Read Jo Kern's Community post here.

Please make sure to read the post thoroughly and of course, tell a friend, coworker, sibling, or former bestie.

Make it a great week friends!

Marc

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 17:53:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 18,94
P/E ratio 2020 18,00
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.78%234 188
QUALCOMM-0.54%68 503
NOKIA OYJ11.65%35 842
ERICSSON AB14.45%32 216
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.25%23 047
ARISTA NETWORKS40.84%22 474
