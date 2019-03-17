Cisco : New Important Update for our Cisco RV340 Series AnyConnect Licensing

Hello Friends,

A quick note to update you on some new exciting updates to our RV340, RV340W, RV345 and RV345P. We have simplified the License Model for these RV Series models.

The Bottom Line here is the additional Cisco AnyConnect Server is no longer required and 50 (yes, 50) tunnels on the server are enabled (Free of Charge) by default.

Read Jo Kern's Community post here.

Please make sure to read the post thoroughly and of course, tell a friend, coworker, sibling, or former bestie.

Make it a great week friends!

Marc

