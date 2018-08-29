Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : New Report Shows Correlating Network and Endpoint Data is Highly Manual

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

We recently commissioned Forrester research to survey IT security professionals to find out what their desired end state was when it came to correlating security intelligence from network and endpoint. Bringing together these two disparate threat vectors allows organizations to:

  • Increase in detection and prevention capabilities
  • Reduction in manpower and resources needed for containment (and therefore costs)
  • Exponential decrease in remediation

In short, these are perceived benefits as they are not really happening today. Surprisingly, most organizations reported high confidence in their current threat detection and remediation systems.

But do they really have the problem covered?

Turns out - No. Perception and reality differ in this case. While many respondents claim to have integrated systems but in practice, being able to make decisions about endpoint and network security requires considerable time and effort from teams, if the data can be used at all. This shouldn't really come as much of a shock at all since we asked what security technologies they had implemented and what they were planning to implement. While there is no clear standout winner for what is going to be implemented, what is clear is of the 21 solutions that we inquired about, respondents are spreading their capital expenses all over the place. This is why most organizations are doing the work manually.

Too many tools, little integration, no automation

With so many different security solutions in place, it's no wonder there is so much time spent doing manual analysis and investigation into security incidents. Earlier this summer I spoke with a lot of security professionals at the Gartner Security Summit and at Cisco Live who talked about how siloed their products were. The data produced by one tool couldn't even be consumed by another, and the information they could correlated took forever. One conversation in particular that stands out was an incident responder from a large power company who talked about how they had taken more than 6 months to investigate a single incident because they couldn't track back the path of infection, and identify how it was propagating through their network. This is not an uncommon story that we hear. Over the last decade so many tools have been deployed that it is now making the job harder, not easier. If only they could have a security architecture where the tools talked to each other, and correlated data automatically.

Automating data analysis for improved detection is a reality

The term 'architecture' has been used so much it quite possibly is one of the few terms that requires more definition than 'cloud'. Simply put, we view an architecture as something that works together. Not a bunch of API's that get cobbled together to push data somewhere (and eventually the API gets changed and that's all broken…), and then the manual analysis happens, but a set of technologies, and specifically security tools, that all work together - automatically - to reduce the manual effort. This means having your endpoint detection and response solution (EDR) correlating files seen by your firewall or intrusion detection system with those analyzed your sandbox, and connect it with telemetry from the web proxy to identify associated traffic as well as command & control (CNC) infrastructure, and additional tools attackers are using - and all without you having to do anything.

While it may sound absurd, we call it Advanced Malware Protection, or AMP Everywhere. When you put the same eyes everywhere, you see everything. More visibility means a better ability to prevent advanced attacks.

For a good technical overview of how AMP works, check out this chalk talk.

And if you want to see it in action, check out this video that shows network, email, endpoint, and sandboxing technologies all working together, seamlessly, and automatically.

Join the webinar on September 12, 2018 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT to hear directly from Forrester research analyst Chris Sherman as we discuss key issues to integrating and automating threat data for faster detection and better protection.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 18:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
08:17pCISCO : New Report Shows Correlating Network and Endpoint Data is Highly Manual
PU
06:42pCISCO : See How to Use the Plug and Play Template Editor in DNA Center – P..
PU
05:48pCISCO : Nantucket's 'Cisco' brewery brings autumn seasonal pop-up beer garden to..
AQ
05:42pCISCO : New Logos Help Partners Leverage Cisco’s $32 Billion Brand
PU
04:37pCISCO : at AWS Summit Anaheim – Better Together…Again!
PU
04:25pCISCO : MSPs Face Highly Fragmented Network Hardware Market, Finds Auvik Report
AQ
02:27pCISCO : Caveonix Names Cyber Veteran Duo to Board
AQ
02:07pCISCO : August 29, 2018 Cisco Announces September 2018 Events with the Financial..
PU
02:03pCISCO : CBT Nuggets Announces New Cisco CCNA Data Center 200-155 DCICT Course
AQ
02:00pCISCO : Announces September 2018 Events with the Financial Community
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28VMware To Acquire CloudHealth Technologies For Cross-Platform Management 
08/27Slack Invests In Nylas Series B For API Technologies 
08/27Apple Should Consider Dividend Raise 
08/27Top 10 Net Payout Yields - August 2018 
08/27BOOMING NATURAL GAS VOLUMES : Compression Companies Profit 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 182 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 16,40
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
Capitalization 219 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.58%219 107
QUALCOMM9.00%98 930
ERICSSON46.15%28 595
ARISTA NETWORKS INC29.13%21 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.50%20 648
HARRIS CORPORATION16.12%19 529
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.