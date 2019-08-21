Log in
Cisco : New Webinars to Help you Get the Most from Webex, Highlighting Real Integrations Available Today

08/21/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

It was great meeting many of you back in June at Cisco Live San Diego , and hearing ways in which Webex is delivering value, and helping people work together more effectively than ever before!

Webex Integrations

A common theme has been the flexibility of the way that Webex integrates with the productivity, workflow and other systems and apps that many organizations already have in place. This provides investment protection for you, while bringing Webex Meetings, Calling, and Messaging collaboration capabilities into existing processes and workflows. With the flexibility to add new features through new and different integrations easily and quickly. So that people can focus on getting work done, and delivering business results.

New Webinar Series- Interactive Meetings

To keep this conversation going, and to make sure that you are always up to date with our most recent integrations, I am delighted to highlight a new series of webinars focusing on this topic.

Stay tuned for our upcoming schedule of events coming soon in 2019!

Missed Our Webinars? Catch Up!

Get a replay for these previously recorded webinars, using the links below:

13th March 2019:Teamwork, Productivity and Compliant Communications. Presenting With Our Partners Smarsh

18th April 2019:Integrating Cisco Cloudlock with Webex Teams to Keep Your Sensitive Information Safe

23rd May 2019:Digitally Transform Every Workspace. Presenting with our Partners Appspace, vBrick and Singlewire

27th June 2019: Cisco Webex Teams & Netskope -Open, Secure Collaboration

11th July 2019: The Rise of Gig Workers and Extending Your Collaboration Canvas

Next Steps

If you have particular topics that you would like to hear more about, I would love to hear from you.

Bookmark This Page and check back here for updates on future webinars.

See how your teams can integrate Cisco Webex for a more productiveworkflow

Or Try a 30-day free trial of Webex Teams

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:12:04 UTC
