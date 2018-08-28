Cisco : New XR Programmability Learning Labs and Sandbox Let You Explore

Get your free DevNet account for access to our developer resources, learning labs, and sandbox.

Turning team focus to network automation and programmability

I came from a network service provider background. Then, when I starting working at Cisco, I was working on the Cisco Security network team. The global network we built, owned, and managed was much like a service provider network. We had lots of transit links, and circuits with service providers, and tons of peering links, and sessions all over the world. Managing this was a full-time job, and I am just talking about managing the WAN (wide area network) here. Which is why, like many of you and other network teams out there whose network requires speed, scale, and data analytics, my team and I turned our focus to network automation and programmability.

The majority of our network devices (both core and edge) were running IOS XR. IOS XR has always been one of my favorite platforms, so it was with great excitement that when I began working for the Cisco DevNet team, my specialist area would be working with the IOS XR teams and platform.

What is new to learn here?

A great question, I am pleased you asked! We have built a dedicated sandbox environment for IOS XR programmability and learning labs to go with this. The IOS XR Programmability sandbox and learning labs provide an environment where developers and network engineers can explore the programmability options available in this routing platform. These include:

Model Driven Programmability with YANG Data Models, NETCONF and gRPC

Streaming Telemetry

Service-Layer APIs

Application Hosting

What gear can you access in the sandbox?

We wanted to build a sandbox that provides the right level of simplicity for users to get started while offering a flexible platform they can build on. The sandbox provides two Cisco IOS XRv 9000 devices (R1 and R2) connected back to back, plus a Linux host that acts as a development box (DevBox). The image version on Sandbox tile is 6.4.1 this is available on both the two IOS-XR nodes. More information on this release can be found here: Release Notes for Cisco IOS XRv 9000 Router, IOS XR Release 6.4.1