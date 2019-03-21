Cisco : OMP the secret sauce of Cisco's SD-WAN, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.8)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with David Klebanov about the benefits of OMP, Overlay Management Protocol and why OMP is more than a routing protocol. Interviewing David are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and David Peñaloza.

Podcast Discussion Topics

Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela

Cisco vManage, vSmart and vBond features

What are the benefits of OMP, Overlay Management Protocol

Why OMP is more than a routing protocol

The 3 main policies distributed inside OMP

Cloud Onramp - cloud integrations

ExpressRoute, Direct Connect

Difference between vManage and vAnalytics

Cisco Champion Hosts

Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group.

David Peñaloza (@davidsamuelps), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Consulting Engineer, Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

Cisco Guests

Moderator

Get the Podcast

Listen to this episode in SoundCloud

Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes

Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!

