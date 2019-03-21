Cisco : OMP the secret sauce of Cisco's SD-WAN, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.8)

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with David Klebanov about the benefits of OMP, Overlay Management Protocol and why OMP is more than a routing protocol. Interviewing David are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and David Peñaloza.
Podcast Discussion Topics
-
Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela
-
Cisco vManage, vSmart and vBond features
-
What are the benefits of OMP, Overlay Management Protocol
-
Why OMP is more than a routing protocol
-
The 3 main policies distributed inside OMP
-
Cloud Onramp - cloud integrations
-
ExpressRoute, Direct Connect
-
Difference between vManage and vAnalytics
Cisco Champion Hosts
-
Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group.
-
David Peñaloza (@davidsamuelps), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Consulting Engineer, Verizon Enterprise Solutions.
Cisco Guests
Moderator
Get the Podcast
-
Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
-
Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes
Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!
Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.
Share:
Disclaimer
Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 22:59:10 UTC