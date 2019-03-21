Log in
Cisco : OMP the secret sauce of Cisco's SD-WAN, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.8)

0
03/21/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with David Klebanov about the benefits of OMP, Overlay Management Protocol and why OMP is more than a routing protocol. Interviewing David are Cisco Champion hosts, Daren Fulwell and David Peñaloza.

Podcast Discussion Topics

  • Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela
  • Cisco vManage, vSmart and vBond features
  • What are the benefits of OMP, Overlay Management Protocol
  • Why OMP is more than a routing protocol
  • The 3 main policies distributed inside OMP
  • Cloud Onramp - cloud integrations
  • ExpressRoute, Direct Connect
  • Difference between vManage and vAnalytics

Cisco Champion Hosts

  • Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group.
  • David Peñaloza (@davidsamuelps), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Consulting Engineer, Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

Cisco Guests

Moderator

Get the Podcast

  • Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
  • Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes

Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!

Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 22:59:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 18,96
P/E ratio 2020 18,02
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 234 B
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.92%234 452
QUALCOMM0.44%69 181
NOKIA OYJ8.75%35 217
ERICSSON AB14.99%32 770
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.57%22 729
ARISTA NETWORKS41.65%22 602
