CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
03/01 04:00:00 pm
51.41 USD   -0.70%
Cisco : Optics Demos and Displays at OFC 2019

03/04/2019 | 03:45am EST

For decades, the OFC conference has been the place to see the latest research and innovation in all things related to optical communication. The exhibit hall is a great place to see for yourself what industry leaders are working on.

Come visit Cisco Optics next week, at OFC 2019 in San Diego, California! At the Cisco booth (#5829) we'll be showing:

  • Live demo: 100G 1-λ Silicon Photonics For 10km. Cisco's silicon photonics will be on display in a live demo, showing single-lambda PAM4 performance over 10km of duplex SMF.
  • Live demo: QSFP-DD Dissipates 20W. Cisco's QSFP-DD module will be dissipating 20W in this live demo. At 20W, coherent modulation for extended reach standards like ZR+ are feasible.
  • Dual-Rate Optics. Four flavors of dual-rate optics (SFP 10/25G CSR, SFP 10/25G LR, QSFP 40/100G BiDi, QSFP 40/100G SR4). These optics enable incremental upgrades to the network by interoperating with prior generations.
  • 25G CSR and 40G CSR. 25G and 40G extended reach optics for duplex multimode fiber. These optics, unlike IEEE versions, match 10G SR distance and fiber type enabling a seamless transition from 10G to a higher speed.

See you in sunny San Diego!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:44:06 UTC
