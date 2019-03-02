Log in
Cisco : Optics Preview for OFC 2019

03/02/2019 | 06:19am EST

Cisco Optics products and technology will be on display at OFC 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center! OFC is officially known as the The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition. Join us at Booth #5829 for live demos and presentations given by product managers of Cisco's Transceiver Modules Group.

Presentations will be given in the Cisco Theater which is right in the booth. Here's the schedule:

Also, check out the technical sessions. Cisco folks will be presenting the following:

See you there!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 11:18:04 UTC
