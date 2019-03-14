Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/14 04:15:00 pm
52.74 USD   +0.29%
08:24pCISCO : Overcoming Unpredictable AI Data Pipelines
PU
03:54pCISCO : A Smooth Move from VAR to a Cloud First Business
PU
09:54aCISCO : The Power of Cisco SD-WAN with 5G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Overcoming Unpredictable AI Data Pipelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

Is your data pipeline static? Are you working with only fixed data sources with predictable data ingestion rate? Probably not? Based on many customer discussions, the data pipeline is constantly changing to accommodate new data sources; hence, the data ingestion rate is often unpredictable. The only thing that is certain is that more changes are coming. For many IT teams, this uncertainly leads to a lack of clear requirements making it challenging to proceed. Yet, it is in this dynamic environment that the enterprise needs to accelerate AI/ML deployment or risk having competitors leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning as a competitive advantage.

Unified, Scalable Architecture Enables Scaling at Your Own Pace

Here at Cisco, providing a unified, scalablearchitecture enables our customers to start small and then scale quickly. For example, some of our big data customers started with just a few nodes of UCS and grown to thousands of servers within a cluster. Having that scalable architecture has been the key for their growth. It has been awesome to see that the Hadoop community evolved its architecture to be able to support containers and GPUs. Hence, the big data scalable architecture is now able to support artificial intelligence and machine learning as well. Cisco Validated Design with Hortonworks even details how to run TensorFlow from NVIDIA's container repository, NGC. In a similar way, Cisco's solution for converged infrastructure are able to grow from terabytes of data to petabytes of data. Rather than creating a new infrastructure silo just for AI/ML, FlexPod Datacenter for AI/ML is able to extend existing architecture to support AI/ML. In a similar way, FlashStack for AI is also extending existing proven architecture to support AI/ML with Cisco UCS C480 ML. At Cisco Live Barcelona, we even showed how Cisco HyperFlex is able to provide customer sentiment analysis: Highlighting the need to extend the data pipeline all the way to the edge of the network.

Cisco UCS and HyperFlex AI/ML Solutions

Kubeflow: A Single Data Pipeline and Workflow

Cisco is continues to enhance and expand the software solutions for AI/ML. For example, Cisco is working with Kubeflow, an open source project started by Google to provide a complete data lifecycle experience. With Kubeflow, customers can have a single data pipeline and workflow for training, model evaluation, and inferencing leveraging reusable software components.

Kubeflow Pipeline

In fact, Cisco has contributed over 2.8 million lines of code with 3 major proposals in Kubeflow, such as Kubebench for benchmarking, PyTorch for additional deep learning framework support, and Katib for hyperparameter search and AutoML. At GTC in San Jose, I am excited to have Sina Chavoshi, Google Technical Program Manager for machine learning, and Debo Dutta, PhD, Cisco Distinguished Engineer join me on stage at the session titled Accelerate, Scale, and Operationalize Data Pipelines. We will go over the details of the collaboration between Cisco and Google ensuring that customers have consistent AI/ML experience whether on-premise or in the cloud. We will also show a demonstration of how deep learning image classification can be used to distinguish bolts that are measured in inches vs. centimeters. In a manufacturing line, using the wrong bolt can ruin equipment. I know I certainly have even in my own small projects in my garage!

In the world of AI/ML, rapid change is clearly a constant. Please stop by and continue to conversation at the Cisco booth, number 929, at GTC in San Jose next week. If you will not attending GTC next week, please tune in to the Google Cloud OnAir webinar on Thursday, March 21, 2019, Deploying the AI/ML Data Pipeline Anywhere, where Google and Cisco will go into more detail of the Kubeflow collaboration.

@hanyang1234

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 00:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
08:24pCISCO : Overcoming Unpredictable AI Data Pipelines
PU
03:54pCISCO : A Smooth Move from VAR to a Cloud First Business
PU
09:54aCISCO : The Power of Cisco SD-WAN with 5G
PU
08:34aAT&T, Verizon Taking 5G to the Edge with SD-WAN
AQ
08:09aBETWEEN HOPE AND POSSIBLE THERE IS A : Cisco's Connected Recognition
PU
03/13Alibaba, Cisco, Equinix, IBM, Red Hat and The UN just a few names to speak at..
AQ
03/13CISCO : Simple Premises About On-Premises Unified Communications
PU
03/13CISCO : Ruba Borno Joins the Forum of Young Global Leaders Class of 2019
PU
03/13WI-FI AT 20 : More Indispensable Than Ever
PU
03/13CISCO : Realities of the Modern Datacenter
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 278 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 18,72
P/E ratio 2020 17,79
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS21.37%231 503
QUALCOMM-2.67%67 039
NOKIA OYJ7.36%34 445
ERICSSON AB12.14%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.57%23 107
ARISTA NETWORKS38.83%22 152
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.