Cisco Participates in Microsoft Ignite 2019: Overview

0
10/31/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Between data everywhere and exactly where you need it, there's a bridge.

Visit Cisco Booth 1213 at Microsoft Ignite to learn how to effectively deploy that bridge.

Technology companies have come to know Microsoft Ignite as one of the hottest tickets in the industry. If you are one of the lucky registrants, you're going to want to stop by Cisco's booth to learn more how we help customers build their journey from the core data center to the edge and into the cloud.

Here's a quick preview of all there is to see from Cisco next week:

Speaking Sessions

  • Join Cisco ACI technical experts on Monday, November 4, at 5:10 pm in The HUB Theater C. The session, Cisco Cloud ACI on Microsoft Azure-The 'Easy Button' for Hybrid Cloud Management will cover how Cisco ACI Anywhere and its support for Microsoft Azure provides automated network connectivity and consistent policy management for workloads that run in Microsoft Azure. It simplifies this process so well we call it the easy button for hybrid cloud management. Want to learn more before our session? We wrote a great blog post about it, which you can find here: The Multicloud Vision of Cisco's ACI Anywhere Becomes Reality.
  • AppDynamics is hosting a speaking session, Take Application performance visibility to the next level when running on Azure on Monday at 5:10 in The HUB Theater A. You won't want to miss this presentation, so grab a partner and split up to learn how AppD helps reduce risk and maximize Azure investment by providing an AI powered, full stack with end-end visibility across Azure, hybrid, and on-premise workloads.

Booth Visits: Theater and Demonstrations

Throughout our Microsoft Ignite week, join Cisco Subject Matter Experts knowledgeable in Microsoft applications, networking, security, and cloud at Cisco's booth 1213.

  • Discover Cisco and Microsoft's partnership with the integration of Microsoft's Azure Networking environment with Cisco's SD-WAN solution. This deep integration will help customers seamlessly extend their WAN to Microsoft Azure Cloud and deliver an optimized Office 365 experience without compromising on security.
  • Learn how to accelerate your path to Hybrid Networking with Cloud ACI on Microsoft Azure.
  • See how Cisco's cloud products and solutions for Microsoft Azure optimize hybrid cloud management using Cisco Container Platform and AI tools.
  • Discover best practice strategies for refreshing Microsoft SQLserver deployments for optimal cloud and on-premise workload performance.
  • Learn about Cisco's latest solutions for collaborating across disparate teams.
  • Find out why behavioral analytics are key to protecting your Cloud deployments.

Visit AppDynamics

Add multiple visits to the AppDynamicsBooth 1219 to your Microsoft Ignite visit to learn how AppDynamics empowers the enterprise with solutions for real-time application and business performance. Learn from theater presentations and demonstrations on how AppDynamics helps companies make mission critical and strategic decisions that improve customer experience and accelerate business using Microsoft Azure solutions. But before you go, watch this video to learn how Alaska Airlines deployed AppD to continue improvement for their customers.

Duo Security Lounge

Our Duo Security team is hosting a lounge area just outside the entrance to the expo hall. If you need a quiet place to unwind and talk to some key Cisco security experts, include a visit to the Duo lounge. Duo SMEs will be on hand at the Cisco Expo booth too.

Microsoft Ignite in Orlando delivers a very full week of learning, featuring a wide variety of sessions and workshops. Make Cisco a repeated stop during your Ignite week by attending our speaking sessions, visiting our demonstrations, and watching a theater session. We know you'll come away ready to ignite your Microsoft environments.

#cisco #ciscocloud #MSignite #hyperflex #azurestack #ciscoaci, #ciscoucs

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:21:15 UTC
