Cisco : Partner Security and Partner Success

In 2019, the average cost of a data breach is $3.9M, and businesses are looking to MSPs, as their trusted technology advisor, to protect them from the ever-increasing threat landscape.

Cybercriminals also have MSPs in their crosshairs. So much so that in October 2018, Homeland Security published Alert (TA18-276B), warning MSPs about potential attacks. Cybercriminals are targeting the platforms and infrastructure used by MSPs, which in turn expose their customers behind them. MSPs have found themselves on the front lines of protecting their clients and themselves against data breaches, malware, ransomware, and other attacks.

As an industry leader in cybersecurity and threat intelligence, we are bringing our security expertise and portfolio to managed service providers and arming them with the necessary tools to increase their security posture and to better protect their clients.

Cisco and Perch - Complete Managed Security

We understand that not all partners have the resources or tools to assess security alerts accurately, evaluate the risk each represents, and determine the best action to take. For this reason, we are very excited to announce a partnership with Perch Security, a leader in co-managed threat detection and response services. Perch has built integrations with Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) for Endpoints (AMP4E) and Cisco Umbrella, ingesting each platform's log and feeding them into Perch's Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution. Using Perch's Duo Security integration, it now becomes possible to correlate Multi-Factor Authentication and endpoint visibility with data from other Perch-connected cloud services like Office 365, Cisco Umbrella, and Cisco AMP4E. When alerts are detected, Perch's Security Operations Center (SOC) helps extract actionable insights, provides event correlation, alert review, and custom alert options.

The industry standard for security guidance is the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, which is built on five core functions: identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover. Cisco has the tools to fulfill protection needs, now with Perch Security, MSPs can tackle detection, response, and recover as well.

Cisco Secured MSP

Available to Cisco partners enrolled in CMSP Express, Cisco Secured MSPis a no cost promotional offer designed to help MSPs bring advanced security to the protection of their practice. Through Cisco Secured MSP, eligible partners have access to no cost licenses of Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) for Endpoints and, Cisco Stealthwatch Cloud. Your success is important to us, and we know you can't be at your best if security is keeping you up at night.

Why use Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) for Endpoints, and Cisco Stealthwatch Cloud to protect your practice?

Today's advanced security threats require multiple layers of security. Security starts with DNS. Cisco Umbrellaprovides the first line of defense against threats on the internet by analyzing and learning from internet activity patterns. Umbrella automatically uncovers attacker infrastructure staged for current and emerging threats, and proactively blocks malicious requests before they reach a customer's network or endpoints.

At the edge, endpoint security is tackled with the next-generation endpoint malware prevention, detection, and response capabilities of Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) for Endpoints.

In the cloud, Cisco Stealthwatch Cloudgives you the ability to effectively 'watch the watchers' of your network. With Stealthwatch Cloud, MSPs gain total visibility across multiple branches, roaming users, cloud apps, and storage added to traditional networks and data centers.

Partner Security and Partner Success

On November 1, 2019, Cisco Secured MSP will start protecting Cisco Partners enrolled in CMSP Express, and our partnership with Perch will give MSPs the ability to bridge the gap between security tools and security insights.

Are you ready to take the next step with us and bring to your practice and customers multi-layered advanced security? We are! Together Cisco and MSPs are better.

If you are attending ConnectWise IT Nation, please visit the Cisco breakout session, Are MSPs living in a break-fix world of Cybersecurity? Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 1:30-2:30 pm

Share: