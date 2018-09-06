Cisco : Phones for a Company That’s Always on Call

Log in
09/06/2018 | 08:02pm CEST

Transfix loves logistics, and they're pretty great at them too. Which is why they're a leading freight brokerage company, that helps match their customer's shipments to the best shippers for the job.

TekScape says…

For these brokers, real-time responses are everything. They use the latest tech to bring customers up-to-the-minute alerts and always-on accuracy. While they had no trouble connecting customers to shipments, they were having issues connecting to actual customers.

Their phones weren't delivering at the speed they needed. Multiple calls caused the system to glitch, which made outbound calls nearly impossible. Those speed bumps weren't working for these masters of logistics. 'We couldn't do our job' said Samantha Lee, Operational Manager at Transfix. 'We are brokers-if we can't make calls in real time there's no business.'

Transfix decided to call up our team at TekScape, to help make their phones as reliable as their service. We're IT architecture experts and a Cisco Premier Certified Partner, and right away, we knew the answer to their problems: Aria Hosted.

Aria is a phone system built with Cisco collaboration tech. It brings companies HD, cloud-hosted voice connection that's tailored to their needs. Which in Transfixs' case, meant multiple Aria profiles to make call traffic a non-issue.

Now, Transfix can handle every call-and shipment-that comes their way. And because the system runs of the cloud, there's no downtime or logistical hiccups. Though, if they do ever have an issue, we're ready to help them in real time, too.

The story doesn't stop there…

Discover how our other partners are helping customers around the world, and connect with Tekscape using our Partner Locator.

Want to submit your story? Click here.

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 18:01:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
EV / Sales 2020 3,89x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.42%224 469
QUALCOMM9.31%102 808
ERICSSON41.76%28 519
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.58%21 685
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.04%20 798
HARRIS CORPORATION14.85%19 050
