Cisco Systems

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Cisco : Powering AI Workloads in Media and Entertainment

0
09/14/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

If you've been following news in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and are involved in media and entertainment, this has been a week of milestones.

First, Cisco announced the expansion of the UCS portfolio to power the full lifecycle of AI, from data collection and analysis, to data preparation and training, to the real-time inference.

And this week at the #IBC2018 trade show in Amsterdam, with our partners NVIDIA, we are showcasing how GPU-accelerated processing of data can transform how content is created and curated.

The power of the possible is visible on our booth. Here are some use cases NVIDIA are investigating:

  • Imagine being able to use AI to avoid re-shooting a scene, with tools that can enable a director or producer to insert or remove objects based on analysis, training and inference of data. Noisy images can similarly be cleaned up.
  • Say you are shooting a scene at 60 frames per second (FPS), but you want to create a really cool slow-motion effect. AI can help you to create hundreds of additional frames per second allowing you to interpolate what was in the frames before and after an actual shot.
  • Or come learn about GANS (generative adversarial networks) which consists of two neural networks where AI can enable images to be inserted into a framework based on machine learning/training of images.

The possibilities are endless. And the foundation is a data center infrastructure that powers the massive collection, analysis and training of data.

See it in our #CiscoIBC booth: September 14-18. Stand 1.A71

Using AI to Avoid Reshoots

Using AI to Create Additional Frames per Second

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 21:42:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
P/E ratio 2020 16,51
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.34%215 950
QUALCOMM12.07%109 610
ERICSSON44.22%28 943
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.63%20 468
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.64%20 207
HARRIS CORPORATION15.40%19 209
