Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Priorities for Accelerating Europe's Digital Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:02am EDT

As reflected in Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen's priority to make 'Europe fit for the Digital Age', Europe is on the cusp of digital transformation truly taking off. This is amongst others illustrated by the explosion we will see in the number of connected devices and IP traffic growth. By 2022 more than half of 5.1 billion connected devices in Europe will be from IoT and total IP traffic will be equivalent to every film ever made crossing European networks every six minutes.

Members of European Parliament and the incoming Commission have a unique opportunity and responsibility to enable this digital transformation so that in five years we can say digitisation has delivered for Europe. That Europe's economy and industry is at the leading edge of innovation and globally competitive. That all European citizens have access to ubiquitous high capacity broadband and have trust in the security and privacy of their online engagements. That our cities are greener, our transport smarter and our healthcare closer even when it is remote.

Cisco believes there are four key areas where further action is needed to get us there and that is why today we've also published our digital priorities for Europe which you can read here.

First, a renewed focus on the single market. In order for business to grow and invest, we need rules that are harmonised, follow a 'comply once' principle and that distinguishes between the business and consumer markets (B2B and B2C). We will continue to have a scale-up problem as long as start-ups and entrepreneurs have to hire as many lawyers as engineers to navigate 28 versions of EU law and additional national requirements.

Second, we need ubiquitous secure high capacity networks that enable trusted communications. Important progress has been made in the previous term with the adoption of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Network and Information Security Directive (NIS). Further work on all these issues will be needed in the next term, both in terms of implementation and new initiatives to complement these already agreed measures.

Third, we need to drive innovation in the public sector as well as in the private sector and that we have rules in place that enable European companies to compete globally. Public procurement needs to be applied in a manner that focusses on innovation and quality and we need new global rules for digital trade that address new market barriers and distorting trade practices.

Fourth, we need to make sure the digitisationhappens in an ethical, inclusive and sustainable manner. Cisco is already investing heavily in the circular economy, in digital skills through our Networking Academies, in increasing the share of women in the technology sector and in implementing AI in an ethical manner.

Cisco looks forward to working with the next European Parliament and Commission on delivering a digital transformation that creates societal value and economic growth for Europe's citizens.

You can read Cisco's digital priorities, here.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 06:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:02aCISCO : Priorities for Accelerating Europe's Digital Transformation
PU
09/29CISCO : Artist fixes up ghost town near Utah-Colorado line
AQ
09/27CISCO : Modernizing health infrastructure to improve experiences
PU
09/27CISCO : Marketing Velocity Receives Two International Honors
PU
09/27CISCO : Threat Roundup for September 20 to September 27
PU
09/27CABLE SERVICE PROVIDERS : You Have a New Game to Play. And You Have the Edge.
PU
09/26CISCO : Security Supporting NATO's Largest Cybersecurity Conference
PU
09/26CISCO : DNA Center Real Time Event Notifications into Webex Teams!
PU
09/26DIVERGENT : “Fileless” NodeJS Malware Burrows Deep Within the Host
PU
09/26CISCO : A Powerful Digital Solution for Total Health
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 923 M
EBIT 2020 17 198 M
Net income 2020 12 235 M
Finance 2020 11 789 M
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
EV / Sales2021 3,56x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,67  $
Last Close Price 48,84  $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS12.72%207 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.30.03%41 988
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.94%28 346
NOKIA OYJ-9.99%28 231
ERICSSON AB0.08%26 615
ARISTA NETWORKS15.23%18 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group