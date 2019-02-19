Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Projecting Into the Future with Webex Teams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 01:44pm EST

Cisco has been quietly revolutionizing meeting rooms over the past decade. When I started at Cisco eight years ago, the meeting rooms were all equipped with projectors and screens. We would connect our laptops to the projector and share our presentations on the screen with others in the room. Several years ago, the projectors were replaced by Webex Devices, such as Cisco Webex Room 55 Dual. We now join and share content to Webex Devices from Webex Teams on our phones and laptops. It's a dramatic improvement over projector technology. Even though the projector has continued to evolve with new laser-diode lighting systems that give improved brightness and contrast, the projector has not adapted to new collaborative work style. The combination of Cisco's hardware, software, and services work together to make sharing content so much easier than with a projector. Now we are bringing this experience to your on-premises registered Webex Devices.

Looking back, it's easy to understand the shortcomings that projectors have in the workplace and what led to their demise. Meetings often took several minutes to start and were inefficient. When someone wanted to share in a meeting, they'd start by turning on the projector and connecting the projector to their laptop. Next, they would need to remember the keyboard shortcut to share their screen and make adjustments to the screen resolution. Everyone in the room could see the presentation, but what if someone wanted to join remotely? The presenter would need to start a Webex meeting, get everyone into the meeting, and share his or her screen in Webex. If someone wanted to take over sharing, they had to connect cables and grab the Webex ball. There was never a smooth transition between people sharing content, so meetings often got derailed. As a result, the technology provided a barrier to those wanting to share content.

Webex Devices and Webex Teams have transformed how we share content in meetings. When I walk into a meeting room, Webex Teams automatically connects to the Webex Device using Intelligent Proximity. I can then click the 'Share Screen' button in Webex Teams. No cables, no hassle. I can choose to share my whole screen or a single app so nothing gets shared accidentally. It's just as easy to share content when there are remote participants. Everyone can join the meeting from a Webex Teams space and can view the video and shared content. If someone wants to take over the share, they simply click 'Share Screen,' no cables, no ball passing.

To make the experience even better, we've been working hard to add new features, such as wi-fi discovery to aid discovery of nearby devices, and a PIN validation to double check that you are about to share to the intended Webex Device - not the device in the next building. For local meetings, you can now also share at high frame rates (up to 30 fps) with audio so video clips and animations play smoothly with loud, crisp audio played through the speakers on the Webex Device. We are also working on adding screen sharing without starting a call.

As we look to bring the best wireless content sharing experience from Webex Teams to Webex Devices, there is a lot to look forward to this year. It will soon be possible to share at high frame rates (up to 30 fps) with audio in meetings with remote participants, so you can share content with audio, video, and animations in the same way that you can with local meetings. If you share a whiteboard from Webex Teams in a remote meeting, everyone will be able to see those whiteboards even if they've joined from the Webex Meetings app or a third party calling device. With the latest release of Webex Teams, you can now share content in a local meeting with an on-premise device. We will add new features through 2019, such as calling using an on-premise Webex Device and much more.

Projectors offer a great home cinema experience, but in the workplace there is a better alternative. Now that Webex Teams can share content to on-premise Webex Devices, you can ditch the cables and dongles in 2019!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 18:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:44pCISCO : Projecting Into the Future with Webex Teams
PU
01:39pCISCO : February 19, 2019 Goldman Sachs and Cisco to Host Service Provider Tech ..
PU
11:59aCISCO : “I don't know.” It's ok to not have all the answers.
PU
09:49aCISCO : Advances Open-Source Hybrid Information-Centric Networking for 5G
PU
09:28aFEBRUARY 19, 2019 CISCO : Global Mobile Networks Will Support More Than 12 Billi..
PU
08:43aCISCO : Connected Car – Let me ‘Infotain' You
PU
08:38aCISCO : News Release
PU
08:38aCISCO : 5G Gets Top Billing, But Don't Forget Wi-Fi
PU
08:05aCISCO : Global Mobile Networks Will Support More Than 12 Billion Mobile Devices ..
AQ
08:03aCISCO : Goldman Sachs and Cisco to Host Service Provider Tech Talk
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
P/E ratio 2020 16,72
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.08%222 235
QUALCOMM-8.66%62 912
NOKIA OYJ10.14%35 266
ERICSSON AB10.09%30 875
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.51%22 717
ARISTA NETWORKS25.27%19 989
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.