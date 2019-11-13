Cisco : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter

By Maria Armental

Cisco Systems Inc., the networking-equipment giant, projected the first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending.

The company, considered a proxy for corporate high-tech hardware demand, expects revenue to fall 3% to 5% this quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue to increase about 2.4% to $12.75 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings between 75 cents and 77 cents a share. Analysts projected 79 cents a share.

Shares fell 5% to $46.09 in after-hours trading.

On Wednesday, Cisco reported first-quarter profit fell 18% to $2.93 billion, or 68 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to 84 cents a share from 75 cents a share a year earlier.

Cisco forecast 64 cents to 69 cents a share, or 80 cents to 82 cents a share as adjusted. Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected 69 cents a share, or 81 cents a share as adjusted.

Revenue, meanwhile, rose 0.7% to $13.16 billion, beating analysts' projections and at the low end of Cisco's projection of flat to up 2%.

Cisco said it still expects to wrap up during the second half of the current business year the acquisition of Acacia Communications Inc. The deal requires approval in China.

