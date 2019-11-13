Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/13 04:15:00 pm
48.46 USD   +0.19%
05:30pCISCO : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter
DJ
04:39pCisco second-quarter forecast disappoints; shares fall
RE
04:27pCISCO : Projects Revenue Decline in 2Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:30pm EST

By Maria Armental

Cisco Systems Inc., the networking-equipment giant, projected the first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending.

The company, considered a proxy for corporate high-tech hardware demand, expects revenue to fall 3% to 5% this quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue to increase about 2.4% to $12.75 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings between 75 cents and 77 cents a share. Analysts projected 79 cents a share.

Shares fell 5% to $46.09 in after-hours trading.

On Wednesday, Cisco reported first-quarter profit fell 18% to $2.93 billion, or 68 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to 84 cents a share from 75 cents a share a year earlier.

Cisco forecast 64 cents to 69 cents a share, or 80 cents to 82 cents a share as adjusted. Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected 69 cents a share, or 81 cents a share as adjusted.

Revenue, meanwhile, rose 0.7% to $13.16 billion, beating analysts' projections and at the low end of Cisco's projection of flat to up 2%.

Cisco said it still expects to wrap up during the second half of the current business year the acquisition of Acacia Communications Inc. The deal requires approval in China.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:30pCISCO : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter
DJ
04:39pCisco second-quarter forecast disappoints; shares fall
RE
04:27pCISCO : Projects Revenue Decline in 2Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:20pCISCO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04:06pCISCO : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PR
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
09:09aElon Musk deems UK too risky
07:08aGlobal Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
06:21aGlobal Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 949 M
EBIT 2020 17 196 M
Net income 2020 12 221 M
Finance 2020 13 528 M
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
EV / Sales2021 3,53x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,89  $
Last Close Price 48,83  $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS11.01%204 850
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.36.15%44 314
ERICSSON AB12.81%29 383
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.06%27 174
NOKIA OYJ-36.29%20 439
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%18 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group