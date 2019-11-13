Cisco : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter -- 2nd Update

By Maria Armental

Cisco Systems Inc., the networking-equipment giant, projected its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending given political and economic apprehension.

The company, considered a proxy for corporate high-tech hardware demand, expects revenue to fall 3% to 5% this quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue to increase by about 2.4%.

Chief Executive Chuck Robbins said during a conference call with analysts that the weakness in the latest period was more pronounced and broad-based than company executives initially thought.

"We've effectively assumed that it will stay as is," he said. "We haven't modeled any material further deterioration or improvement, I think, in what we've put forward today."

Mr. Robbins pointed to a list of geopolitical issues that weighed on business confidence -- from protests in Hong Kong and Latin America to Brexit.

A slowdown of orders in the commercial business, typically fairly resilient, was a sign of the worsening conditions.

Still, Mr. Robbins said, "I think that also will be one of the first to bounce back."

In China, orders were down 31% in the latest period, a steeper decline than in the previous quarter, and aren't expected to recover until the recent political and economic uncertainty lifts, Mr. Robbins said.

Shares fell 5% to $46.03 in after-hours trading.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 26 rose 0.7% to $13.16 billion, beating analysts' projections but at the low end of Cisco's projection of flat to up 2%.

In its core business -- selling switches, routers and other networking equipment to businesses -- revenue fell 1% to $7.54 billion, shy of analysts' forecasts.

Revenue from Cisco's applications business, which includes videoconferencing and other products, rose 6% to $1.5 billion, just above analysts' projections, and revenue in its small but fast-growing security segment increased 22% to $815 million, well ahead of analysts' projections.

Cisco reported that first-quarter profit fell 18% to $2.93 billion, or 68 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, profit climbed to 84 cents a share from 75 cents a share a year earlier.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 81 cents a share.

This quarter, Cisco projected 75 cents to 77 cents a share in adjusted profit, below analysts' projected 79 cents a share.

Company executives said they still expect to wrap up during the second half of the current business year the acquisition of Acacia Communications Inc. The deal requires approval in China.

