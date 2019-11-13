Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:53pm EST

By Maria Armental

Cisco Systems Inc., the networking-equipment giant, projected its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending given political and economic apprehension.

The company, considered a proxy for corporate high-tech hardware demand, expects revenue to fall 3% to 5% this quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue to increase by about 2.4%.

Chief Executive Chuck Robbins said during a conference call with analysts that the weakness in the latest period was more pronounced and broad-based than company executives initially thought.

"We've effectively assumed that it will stay as is," he said. "We haven't modeled any material further deterioration or improvement, I think, in what we've put forward today."

Mr. Robbins pointed to a list of geopolitical issues that weighed on business confidence -- from protests in Hong Kong and Latin America to Brexit.

A slowdown of orders in the commercial business, typically fairly resilient, was a sign of the worsening conditions.

Still, Mr. Robbins said, "I think that also will be one of the first to bounce back."

In China, orders were down 31% in the latest period, a steeper decline than in the previous quarter, and aren't expected to recover until the recent political and economic uncertainty lifts, Mr. Robbins said.

Shares fell 5% to $46.03 in after-hours trading.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 26 rose 0.7% to $13.16 billion, beating analysts' projections but at the low end of Cisco's projection of flat to up 2%.

In its core business -- selling switches, routers and other networking equipment to businesses -- revenue fell 1% to $7.54 billion, shy of analysts' forecasts.

Revenue from Cisco's applications business, which includes videoconferencing and other products, rose 6% to $1.5 billion, just above analysts' projections, and revenue in its small but fast-growing security segment increased 22% to $815 million, well ahead of analysts' projections.

Cisco reported that first-quarter profit fell 18% to $2.93 billion, or 68 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, profit climbed to 84 cents a share from 75 cents a share a year earlier.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 81 cents a share.

This quarter, Cisco projected 75 cents to 77 cents a share in adjusted profit, below analysts' projected 79 cents a share.

Company executives said they still expect to wrap up during the second half of the current business year the acquisition of Acacia Communications Inc. The deal requires approval in China.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
07:53pCISCO : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:16pMIKE HENRY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:54pCISCO : forecast disappoints as global worries weigh on client spending
RE
06:32pCISCO : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter -- Update
DJ
05:30pCISCO : Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter
DJ
04:27pCISCO : Projects Revenue Decline in 2Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:20pCISCO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04:06pCISCO : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PR
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 949 M
EBIT 2020 17 196 M
Net income 2020 12 221 M
Finance 2020 13 528 M
Yield 2020 2,97%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,50x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,89  $
Last Close Price 48,37  $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS11.84%204 850
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.36.15%44 314
ERICSSON AB12.81%29 383
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.06%27 174
NOKIA OYJ-36.29%20 439
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%18 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group