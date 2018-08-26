Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Cisco : Protecting SugarCreek's 24/7 Food Manufacturing Across Four States

08/26/2018

SugarCreek Brandworthy food solutions is a growing, mid-western food manufacturer helping some of the industry's largest and best-known companies develop innovative food solutions. SugarCreek's authentic culinary expertise helps drive innovation. Their in-house expertise, in everything from food trends and marketing to packaging and logistics makes the company an ideal partner for new food product development - including bringing scale to sous vide.

With new food products and automated manufacturing lines constantly coming on-line, Todd Pugh's small IT team was stretched thin. Not only are they charged with keeping 24/7 automated manufacturing operations running smoothly, they also need to bring each new customer's food manufacturing line on to the network quickly and ensure security. Each piece of equipment needs to be isolated from the others to maintain secure access by equipment suppliers' support teams. Managing each network one device at a time was no longer viable.

SugarCreek evaluated their options to upgrade their network operations and security posture. They elected Cisco's integrated security architecture with Firepower 2110 next-generation firewalls with AMP for networks, AMP for Endpoints, ISE and Umbrella all managed by the Firepower Management Center.

Watch the video to hear how Todd Pugh's IT team deployed this comprehensive Cisco security solution.

To learn more about Cisco Security Solutions, go here.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 18:51:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 182 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
P/E ratio 2020 16,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
Capitalization 216 B
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,2 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS20.16%216 427
QUALCOMM4.44%98 225
ERICSSON45.22%27 901
ARISTA NETWORKS INC19.96%21 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS38.47%20 298
HARRIS CORPORATION14.42%19 244
