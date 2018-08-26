Cisco : Protecting SugarCreek’s 24/7 Food Manufacturing Across Four States

SugarCreek Brandworthy food solutions is a growing, mid-western food manufacturer helping some of the industry's largest and best-known companies develop innovative food solutions. SugarCreek's authentic culinary expertise helps drive innovation. Their in-house expertise, in everything from food trends and marketing to packaging and logistics makes the company an ideal partner for new food product development - including bringing scale to sous vide.

[Attachment]

With new food products and automated manufacturing lines constantly coming on-line, Todd Pugh's small IT team was stretched thin. Not only are they charged with keeping 24/7 automated manufacturing operations running smoothly, they also need to bring each new customer's food manufacturing line on to the network quickly and ensure security. Each piece of equipment needs to be isolated from the others to maintain secure access by equipment suppliers' support teams. Managing each network one device at a time was no longer viable.

SugarCreek evaluated their options to upgrade their network operations and security posture. They elected Cisco's integrated security architecture with Firepower 2110 next-generation firewalls with AMP for networks, AMP for Endpoints, ISE and Umbrella all managed by the Firepower Management Center.

Watch the video to hear how Todd Pugh's IT team deployed this comprehensive Cisco security solution.

To learn more about Cisco Security Solutions, go here.