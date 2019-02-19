Cisco : Quarterly Report

Table of Contents

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended January 26, 2019

Item 1.

ASSETS Current assets:

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents Investments

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except par value)

(Unaudited)

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $135 at January 26, 2019 and $129 at July 28, 2018

Inventories

Financing receivables, net Other current assets

Total current assets Property and equipment, net Financing receivables, net Goodwill

Purchased intangible assets, net Deferred tax assets

Other assets

TOTAL ASSETS LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:

Short-term debt Accounts payable Income taxes payable Accrued compensation Deferred revenue Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities Long-term debt

Income taxes payable Deferred revenue

Other long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Equity:

Cisco shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value: 5 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value: 20,000 shares authorized; 4,424 and 4,614 shares issued and outstanding at January 26, 2019 and July 28, 2018, respectively

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Total equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

January 26, 2019

July 28, 2018

$

9,835$ 8,934

30,548 37,614

3,7455,554

1,701 1,846

5,0574,949

2,231 2,940

53,11761,837

2,931 3,006

4,5654,882

33,293 31,706

2,2702,552

4,081 3,219

2,2051,582

$

102,462

$

108,784

$

9,737$ 5,238

1,655 1,904

1,1101,004

2,599 2,986

9,97611,490

4,402 4,413

29,47927,035

15,893 20,331

7,7608,585

7,285 8,195

1,2561,434

61,673

65,580

-

-

41,36142,820

538 1,233

(1,110)(849)

40,789

$

43,204

102,462$

108,784

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

REVENUE:

Product

Service

Total revenue

COST OF SALES:

Product

Service

Total cost of sales

GROSS MARGIN OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research and development

Sales and marketing

General and administrative

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

Restructuring and other charges

Total operating expenses

OPERATING INCOME

Interest income

Interest expense

Other income (loss), net

Interest and other income (loss), net

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

January 26, 2019

3,614 1,0594,673 7,773

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES Provision for income taxes

NET INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended

$

9,273 $ 3,17312,446

1,557

2,271

509

39

186

4,562

3,211

328

(223)

27

132

3,343

521

$

2,822

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

Diluted

Shares used in per-share calculation:

$ $

0.63$

0.63

Basic Diluted

4,470 4,505

January 27, 2018

$

$

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

Six Months EndedJanuary 26, 2019

January 27, 2018

8,709 $ 3,17811,887

19,163 $ 17,763

6,3556,260

25,518

24,023

3,354 1,0354,389 7,498

7,413 6,969

2,1862,129

9,599

9,098

15,91914,925

1,549

3,1653,116

2,235

4,681 4,569

483

7201,040

60

73 121

98

264250

4,425

8,903

3,073

9,096

7,0165,829

396

672 775

(247)

(444)(482)

10

8 72

159

236365

3,232

7,252 6,194

12,010

88112,578

(8,778)

$

6,371

$ (6,384)

(1.78)$

1.41$ (1.29)

(1.78)

$

1.40

$ (1.29)

4,924 4,924

4,517 4,557

4,942 4,942

Net income (loss)

Available-for-sale investments:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Change in net unrealized gains and losses, net of tax benefit (expense) of $(12) and $1 for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $1 and $(22) for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively

Net (gains) losses reclassified into earnings, net of tax (benefit) expense of $(1) for each of the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $15 and $25 for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively

January 26, 2019

87(196)

Three Months Ended

$

2,822$

Cash flow hedging instruments:

Change in unrealized gains and losses, net of tax benefit (expense) of $1 and $2 for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $(2) and $(3) for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively

Net (gains) losses reclassified into earnings, net of tax (benefit) expense of $0 for each of the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $2 and $4 for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively

(7)35

4 86

Net change in cumulative translation adjustment and actuarial gains and losses net of tax benefit (expense) of $0 and $(1) for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $(4) and $(6) for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively

Other comprehensive income (loss) Comprehensive income (loss)

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cisco Systems, Inc.

(1) (5)

January 27, 2018

27 1082,930 -

$

2,930

$

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

Six Months EndedJanuary 26, 2019

January 27, 2018

(8,778)$

6,371$ (6,384)

(43) (234)

10 (66)

97(262)

(16) 12

(1) (27)

(8)8

274 52(8,726)

(182) 291

(93)37

6,278 -

-

(6,347)

(8,726)

$

6,278

$

-(6,347)