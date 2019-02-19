Cisco : Quarterly Report

Table of Contents
1
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended January 26, 2019
Item 1.
ASSETS Current assets:
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents Investments
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except par value)
(Unaudited)
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $135 at January 26, 2019 and $129 at July 28, 2018
Inventories
Financing receivables, net Other current assets
Total current assets Property and equipment, net Financing receivables, net Goodwill
Purchased intangible assets, net Deferred tax assets
Other assets
TOTAL ASSETS LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:
Short-term debt Accounts payable Income taxes payable Accrued compensation Deferred revenue Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities Long-term debt
Income taxes payable Deferred revenue
Other long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Equity:
Cisco shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value: 5 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value: 20,000 shares authorized; 4,424 and 4,614 shares issued and outstanding at January 26, 2019 and July 28, 2018, respectively
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Total equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
January 26, 2019
July 28, 2018
$
9,835$ 8,934
30,548 37,614
3,7455,554
1,701 1,846
5,0574,949
2,231 2,940
53,11761,837
2,931 3,006
4,5654,882
33,293 31,706
2,2702,552
4,081 3,219
2,2051,582
$
102,462
$
108,784
$
9,737$ 5,238
1,655 1,904
1,1101,004
2,599 2,986
9,97611,490
4,402 4,413
29,47927,035
15,893 20,331
7,7608,585
7,285 8,195
1,2561,434
61,673
65,580
-
-
41,36142,820
538 1,233
(1,110)(849)
40,789
$
43,204
102,462$
108,784
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
3
REVENUE:
Product
Service
Total revenue
COST OF SALES:
Product
Service
Total cost of sales
GROSS MARGIN OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
Sales and marketing
General and administrative
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
Restructuring and other charges
Total operating expenses
OPERATING INCOME
Interest income
Interest expense
Other income (loss), net
Interest and other income (loss), net
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
January 26, 2019
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES Provision for income taxes
NET INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
$
9,273 $ 3,17312,446
1,557
2,271
509
39
186
4,562
3,211
328
(223)
27
132
3,343
521
$
2,822
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
Diluted
Shares used in per-share calculation:
$ $
0.63$
0.63
Basic Diluted
January 27, 2018
$
$
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
Six Months EndedJanuary 26, 2019
January 27, 2018
8,709 $ 3,17811,887
19,163 $ 17,763
6,3556,260
25,518
24,023
3,354 1,0354,389 7,498
7,413 6,969
2,1862,129
9,599
9,098
15,91914,925
1,549
3,1653,116
2,235
4,681 4,569
483
7201,040
60
73 121
98
264250
4,425
8,903
3,073
9,096
396
672 775
(247)
(444)(482)
10
8 72
159
236365
3,232
7,252 6,194
12,010
88112,578
(8,778)
$
6,371
$ (6,384)
(1.78)$
(1.78)
$
1.40
$ (1.29)
4,924 4,924
4,517 4,557
Net income (loss)
Available-for-sale investments:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in millions)
(Unaudited)
Change in net unrealized gains and losses, net of tax benefit (expense) of $(12) and $1 for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $1 and $(22) for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively
Net (gains) losses reclassified into earnings, net of tax (benefit) expense of $(1) for each of the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $15 and $25 for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively
January 26, 2019
Three Months Ended
$
2,822$
Cash flow hedging instruments:
Change in unrealized gains and losses, net of tax benefit (expense) of $1 and $2 for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $(2) and $(3) for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively
Net (gains) losses reclassified into earnings, net of tax (benefit) expense of $0 for each of the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $2 and $4 for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively
4 86
Net change in cumulative translation adjustment and actuarial gains and losses net of tax benefit (expense) of $0 and $(1) for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2019, respectively, and $(4) and $(6) for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2018, respectively
Other comprehensive income (loss) Comprehensive income (loss)
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cisco Systems, Inc.
(1) (5)
January 27, 2018
$
2,930
$
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.
5
Six Months EndedJanuary 26, 2019
January 27, 2018
(8,778)$
6,371$ (6,384)
(43) (234)
10 (66)
97(262)
(16) 12
(1) (27)
(8)8
274 52(8,726)
(182) 291
6,278 -
-
(6,347)
(8,726)
$
6,278
$
-(6,347)