CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 11:49:18 am
46.865 USD   +0.16%
CISCO : RAT Ratatouille – Backdooring PCs with leaked RATs
PU
11:21aCISCO PARTNERS : IoT and Wi-Fi
PU
CISCO : Announces September 2019 Events with the Financial Community
PR
Cisco : RAT Ratatouille – Backdooring PCs with leaked RATs

08/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT
Threat Research

Orcus RAT and RevengeRAT are two of the most popular remote access trojans (RATs) in use across the threat landscape. Since its emergence in 2016, various adversaries used RevengeRAT to attack organizations and individuals around the world. The source code associated with RevengeRAT was previously released to the public, allowing attackers to leverage it for their own malicious purposes. There are typically numerous, unrelated attackers attempting to leverage this RAT to compromise corporate networks for the purposes of establishing an initial point of network access, the performance of lateral movement, as well as to exfiltrate sensitive information that can be monetized. Orcus RAT was in the news earlier this year due to Canadian law enforcement activity related to the individual believed to have authored the malware.

Cisco Talos recently discovered a threat actor that has been leveraging RevengeRAT and Orcus RAT in various malware distribution campaigns targeting organizations including government entities, financial services organizations, information technology service providers and consultancies. We discovered several unique tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) associated with these campaigns including the use of persistence techniques most commonly associated with 'fileless' malware, obfuscation techniques designed to mask C2 infrastructure, as well as evasion designed to circumvent analysis by automated analysis platforms such as malware sandboxes.

The characteristics associated with these campaigns evolved over time, showing the attacker is constantly changing their tactics in an attempt to maximize their ability to infect corporate systems and work toward the achievement of their longer-term objectives.

Read More »

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:20:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 987 M
EBIT 2020 17 205 M
Net income 2020 12 502 M
Finance 2020 10 923 M
Yield 2020 3,08%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
EV / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 200 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,31  $
Last Close Price 46,79  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,45%
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS8.70%200 295
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD22.78%39 902
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.17%29 553
NOKIA OYJ-10.45%27 811
ERICSSON AB0.56%26 527
ARISTA NETWORKS6.21%17 151
