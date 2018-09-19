Log in
Cisco RV320/RV325 and AutoInc.: A Cisco Small Business Case Study

09/19/2018 | 01:23am CEST

Hello Friends,

It is now almost October, kids are in school, Football is underweigh, It's almost playoff baseball time, the Ryder Cup starts soon, and we have the first Japanese woman as the US Open Champion in Tennis. Great times right?

Today we have the opportunity to tell you about AutoInc.

AutoInc is the largest family owned automotive group in West Texas. There are dealerships in Amarillo, Plainview, Lubbock, Slaton, Midland, Odessa, Abilene and San Angelo. Dealership brands include BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Nissan, KIA and Toyota.

Earlier this year, our team were at Kaseya Connect some weeks ago and was lucky to meet Curtis Duck, Systems Administrator for a company called AutoInc.

Curtis uses Kaseya to manage the IT Environment, and has deployed RV320 and RV325 models for home office use for several members of the executive staff. He is able to securely VPN in these home offices to the main network.

On the other side, on the corporate network, there resides an ASA for always-on connections. This allows for quick connectivity to resources in our office as well as our ASP provided services for the automotive sales software. This also allows for a firewalled connection at the executive home offices that can be easily managed by internal IT staff via remote access through Dynamic DNS mapping services with DYN.

There is a Cisco FindIT integration into Kaseya for those looking to bolster their IT automation capabilities. For more information on FindIT, and the integration, click here.

Curtis says, ''Use of Cisco Small Business Products has made it possible and cost effective to connect the home offices back to the corporate infrastructure knowing that it is secure and robust'.

We are honored to spend some time with Curtis at Kaseya Connect as well as on the phone for this Case Study.

Curtis, thank you for your time.

There are some new models that join the RV320 and RV325. I posted a blog back in March. Take a look!

Marc

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:22:08 UTC
