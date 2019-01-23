Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Reaffirming Cisco's Commitment to Secure Data on Global Data Privacy Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 04:19am EST

Data fuels today's economy. It's at the center of how companies develop strategies, execute plans, make decisions, and manage business. From demographics to personal preferences, data allows companies to personalize and tailor their products, services, and experiences, and understand customer needs.

Protecting the privacy of customer data is more important than ever. Today, customers pay close attention to how vendors and trusted advisors deal with their data, and in fact, they are inclined to put the brakes on sales cycles if they sense their vendors and business partners lack solid privacy processes. On the flip side, Cisco's 2018 Privacy Maturity Benchmark Study found that companies mature in their privacy practices experience 80 percent shorter sales delays due to customer data privacy concerns than companies with less mature privacy practices. That impacts the bottom line. The study also tells us that customers do not just want a world-class experience, they want the most SECURE world-class experience they can get.

January 28 marks Global Data Privacy Day, an annual international effort to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data, and enabling trust. Through people, process, policies and technology, Cisco continues to build strong data privacy practices into our culture. By focusing on data privacy, we more effectively manage risk, move faster, and increase the value of business data for our customers.

To help celebrate Global Data Privacy Day and help highlight Cisco's diligent focus on privacy, you should check out the following resources (available January 25):

  • Video featuring Michelle Dennedy, Cisco's Chief Privacy Officer, as she discusses Cisco's Privacy and Data Maps
  • Cisco's Data Maps, which help you learn how data flows through Cisco's products and services
  • Cisco's updated Privacy Benchmarking Study

I asked Judy Barron, Director of our Cisco Customer Experience Data Protection and Privacy team, to highlight Cisco's Data Protection program.

Global Data Privacy Day helps raise awareness about online privacy and keeping personal information secure. This gives us an opportunity to share some best practices, renew our pledge to work tirelessly to keep private and safe the personal information we gather from customers, employees, and vendors. It also helps us show how we are doing our part to help our customers provide the same assurances to their customers.

As a part of our focus on protecting customer data and complying with all applicable data protection regulations, such as GDPR, Cisco embeds best practices and creates good data stewards by providing ongoing training on how to develop secure products, manage and treat data, and report data incidents swiftly and correctly.

Security and privacy are a priority and core to the products and services we provide, and they must be designed, built, and delivered with security and privacy in mind. We implement security across the entire product lifecycle by embedding security into product design, manufacturing and delivering products securely, driving a security-first mindset, and performing continuous innovation.

Cisco's SD-WAN solution is a prime example. Cisco brings all these trustworthy elements together in this solution, which helps organizations secure modern applications no matter how they're accessed. In Cisco's SD-WAN, we fuse the best of our security software offerings with our software-defined wide area network tools. The SD-WAN solution also accelerates our customers' ability to unlock the power of the cloud with less risk.

Being transparent and executing solid security and privacy practices builds trust, and trust surpasses everything in today's business world. We're working hard on all these fronts for our customers. Visit our trust.cisco.com site to learn how.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 09:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:09aCISCO : Makes it Easier to Increase Your Marketing Effectiveness
PU
05:09aCISCO : The Legacy Continues with a Modern Classic
PU
05:04aCISCO : GEAN Stack – Building Your Javascript App with Google Sheets
PU
04:54aHADOOP : Market 2019 Huge Demand by Globally with Top Leading Player - EMC-Green..
AQ
04:19aCISCO : Reaffirming Cisco's Commitment to Secure Data on Global Data Privacy Day
PU
03:59aCISCO : A fresh look at Cisco Live
PU
02:05aCOMMVAULT : enables backup of Cisco HyperFlex systems
AQ
01/22Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stake..
AQ
01/21CISCO : Live EMEA 2019 – Barcelona gears up to host industry's premier tec..
PU
01/21CISCO : Join Us at Cisco Live! Barcelona – Experience the Latest Digital I..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 596 M
EBIT 2019 16 369 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 15,73
P/E ratio 2020 14,84
EV / Sales 2019 3,64x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Capitalization 201 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS3.35%201 329
QUALCOMM-2.88%65 808
NOKIA OYJ4.65%33 729
ERICSSON AB-1.93%28 260
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-0.50%18 715
ARISTA NETWORKS5.83%16 820
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.