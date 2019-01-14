Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Real-life Cisco DNA Superheroes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 08:14pm EST

Who is your favorite superhero? Is it the iconic Spider-Man/Peter Parker whose 'good guy' demeanor is undeniable? Or is it Iron Man/Tony Stark who uses his gift of intelligence to not only save himself, but to help protect the world? It may be hard to pick just one since each hero has a unique persona and special ability. Luckily, we are able to relive each of their power and magnificence through the endless comic books and movies out there.

Okay, so I know these Marvel characters aren't real…but Cisco has something to offer that comes pretty close to your favorite superhero. Enter, Cisco Services.

The Network Administrator or IT Manager job is a powerful one, but have no fear-Cisco Services is here to save the day to be your right-hand man/woman and to fill any knowledge or skill gaps that may appear in your organization. You ensure that your employees and customers enjoy a seamless and secure application experience. But, your job can make a quick shift from the hero of IT, to the villain everyone is pointing fingers at when there is a network outage or the Wi-Fi is spotty. And, as if things weren't complicated enough, the network is evolving faster than ever. Increased devices and demands combined with cloud and software-driven technologies make for a complex digital network.

If you are looking for help to navigate the digital world, a third-party service provider or partner can be your saving grace. Cisco Services helps IT teams worldwide design, manage, and maintain some of the most sophisticated, secure, intelligent platforms for digital business. Their innovation, expertise and services quality, coupled with advanced analytics, automation and security, help you bridge the talent gap all while managing risk and delivering excellence. From creating an initial technology roadmap that aligns with business and IT requirements, to ongoing 24/7 support and optimization, Cisco's services are designed to minimize disruption, drive operational excellence, and speed time to value and return on investment.

Our credibility stems from

  • 50 million network installations
  • 20 billion threats blocked daily
  • 11 J.D. Power Certifications in a row

Watch this brief video to see how you can get the most from your network with a little help from our real-life superheroes. And to explore our full services portfolio for enterprise networking, browse the Cisco Services for Intent-Based Networking eBook.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 01:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
08:14pCISCO : CIOs Need to Cross the Chasm
PU
08:14pCISCO : Real-life Cisco DNA Superheroes
PU
07:39pCISCO : Forrester's Zero Trust or Gartner's Lean Trust?
PU
07:39pCISCO : Blockchain's potential to solve supply chain problems
PU
10:44aCISCO : Solving the Data Blind Spots in Physical Locations with Cisco DNA Spaces
PU
10:44aCISCO : SMB and the return of the worm
PU
10:19a2019 : The Year for Cisco Partners to “Go Big” in IOT
PU
07:33aCISCO : AtlanTech Resellers, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Solature
AQ
01/11CISCO : Using Tetration for Application Security and Policy Enforcement
PU
01/11THE NEXT NETFLIX OF THE SD-WAN BLOCK : Cisco SD-WAN Security
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 580 M
EBIT 2019 16 370 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
P/E ratio 2020 14,41
EV / Sales 2019 3,53x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 196 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 51,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS0.37%194 765
QUALCOMM1.04%68 621
NOKIA OYJ4.77%34 696
ERICSSON-2.46%30 662
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.83%18 992
ARISTA NETWORKS3.51%16 364
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.