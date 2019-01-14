Cisco : Real-life Cisco DNA Superheroes

Who is your favorite superhero? Is it the iconic Spider-Man/Peter Parker whose 'good guy' demeanor is undeniable? Or is it Iron Man/Tony Stark who uses his gift of intelligence to not only save himself, but to help protect the world? It may be hard to pick just one since each hero has a unique persona and special ability. Luckily, we are able to relive each of their power and magnificence through the endless comic books and movies out there.

Okay, so I know these Marvel characters aren't real…but Cisco has something to offer that comes pretty close to your favorite superhero. Enter, Cisco Services.

The Network Administrator or IT Manager job is a powerful one, but have no fear-Cisco Services is here to save the day to be your right-hand man/woman and to fill any knowledge or skill gaps that may appear in your organization. You ensure that your employees and customers enjoy a seamless and secure application experience. But, your job can make a quick shift from the hero of IT, to the villain everyone is pointing fingers at when there is a network outage or the Wi-Fi is spotty. And, as if things weren't complicated enough, the network is evolving faster than ever. Increased devices and demands combined with cloud and software-driven technologies make for a complex digital network.

If you are looking for help to navigate the digital world, a third-party service provider or partner can be your saving grace. Cisco Services helps IT teams worldwide design, manage, and maintain some of the most sophisticated, secure, intelligent platforms for digital business. Their innovation, expertise and services quality, coupled with advanced analytics, automation and security, help you bridge the talent gap all while managing risk and delivering excellence. From creating an initial technology roadmap that aligns with business and IT requirements, to ongoing 24/7 support and optimization, Cisco's services are designed to minimize disruption, drive operational excellence, and speed time to value and return on investment.

Our credibility stems from

50 million network installations

20 billion threats blocked daily

11 J.D. Power Certifications in a row

Watch this brief video to see how you can get the most from your network with a little help from our real-life superheroes. And to explore our full services portfolio for enterprise networking, browse the Cisco Services for Intent-Based Networking eBook.

