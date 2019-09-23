Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
09/23 11:40:32 am
49.685 USD   +0.17%
11:22aCISCO : Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls
PU
08:17aCISCO : Joining Cisco's Ensoft Team
PU
06:53aCISCO : CHILL leads the way to Industry 4.0
AQ
Cisco : Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

09/23/2019 | 11:22am EDT

I am pleased to announce that Gartner has named Cisco a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls. We believe, this recognition from Gartner is an important tool you can use, as a Cisco partner, when positioning Cisco Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) to your customers. It validates our journey to redefine the firewall as the foundation of a true integrated security platform.

At Cisco, we know it's critical for partners to provide their customers with a security platform that offers best-in-class security tools and controls, with consistent visibility, automation, and the strong user and device authentication. A platform that allows you continued business growth through additional services and technology integrations. Over the past year we have delivered many product innovations in our NGFW portfolio, as well as lucrative promotions & incentives for partners to leverage. Here are just a few.

Simplify Security Policy with Cisco Defense Orchestrator

Cisco Defense Orchestrator is a cloud-based security policy and device manager that simplifies and unifies policy across your Cisco ASA, Cisco Firepower NGFW and Meraki MX devices. With it, customers can seamlessly orchestrate policy changes across tens or thousands of devices with confidence. You can offer your customers a free license of Cisco Defense Orchestrator with an applicable firewall deal registration so that they can see how CDO can cut down on complexity to save time in their own environment.

Cisco NGFW Integration with Cisco Threat Response

Recently we announced that we have expanded our Cisco Threat Response (CTR) offer by incorporating next-generation firewall (NGFW). CTR is being leveraged today by both small organizations and large enterprises with sophisticated Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Our Cisco Threat Response integration with Cisco NGFW will allow customers to rapidly detect, investigate, and respond to threats. With CTR, customers have the ability to prioritize and triage IPS alerts with the new incident manager. CTR allows your customers to streamline threat investigation by reducing time spent on security investigation tasks and achieve better security through automation. Learn more about the value CTR can deliver to your customers here.

Prevent Breaches and Get Deep Visibility with New Firepower NGFW Appliances

The latest generation of Cisco Firepower appliances have the power and flexibility that you need to stay one step ahead of threats. Our recently announced Firepower 1000 series, for example, is a great option for your small business customers and branch offices, it delivers superior security with improved performance at a great value. Position any of our Cisco NGFW appliances as part of our Cisco Threat Defense Solution Bundle and get the value of additional discounts while providing your customers with a comprehensive security solution.

Ignite your Firewall Business

Not only do we have these exciting product level network security developments, but we have a great partner program that will put some extra cash in your pocket! We have a limited time Partner Deal Registration promotion called Ignite the Firewall that will increase your partner profitability to unprecedented levels whether you are selling new, migrating, or refreshing your customers to the latest Cisco Next-Generation Firewalls. This limited time offer expires soon. Learn more here. Need help with your firewall or migration deals? Reach out to our Partner Help Desk for free 24×5 support.

With Cisco NGFW, your customers are investing in a foundation for security that is both agile and integrated- giving you an opportunity to position additional Cisco security products for a layered solution-based approach.

Download the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls and visit Cisco.com/go/NGFW to learn more about how Cisco NGFW can help secure your customers and their organizations.

2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Jeremy D'Hoinne, John Watts, September 17, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:21:08 UTC
