CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/22 02:19:41 pm
50.095 USD   +1.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Cisco : Reinventing Mobile World Congress

0
02/22/2019 | 02:02pm EST

With Mobile World Congress 2019 just a few days away - Cisco Service Provider Marketing is excited to share all the great happenings ahead!

What can you expect?

Cisco will lead the way across 5G by showcasing innovations for Service Provider and Enterprise customers across 5G, Automation, and Networking - with a laser focus on new and innovative ways to grow revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. We want to ensure you can see and experience the benefit of choosing Cisco. This unified event will represent ALL segments of our portfolio, a first!

We are absolutely bringing our 5G vision to a reality this year. Featuring real world use cases including Connected Cities, Connected Cars, and Connecting the Unconnected, we are making BIG announcements across multiple categories and customers. We're also featuring a special keynote with our own CEO and Rakuten CEO, Mickey Mikitani, 6 speaking sessions, and have a slew of customer, press, and analyst activities planned. Our booth experience is like never before. With over 29 demos, we are excited to showcase how we are bringing our groundbreaking strategy to life.

Cisco Booth: Hall 3, Stand 3E30

If you aren't going to be there in person, you can still be a part of the excitement! Between building a network and unlocking its promise, there's a bridge. Join us and check back for a recap of what's sure to be a record breaking event!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 19:01:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 17,81
P/E ratio 2020 16,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.54%217 504
QUALCOMM-7.84%63 360
NOKIA OYJ7.08%34 422
ERICSSON AB10.50%30 650
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.30%22 678
ARISTA NETWORKS28.38%20 485
