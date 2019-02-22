Cisco : Reinventing Mobile World Congress

With Mobile World Congress 2019 just a few days away - Cisco Service Provider Marketing is excited to share all the great happenings ahead!

What can you expect?

Cisco will lead the way across 5G by showcasing innovations for Service Provider and Enterprise customers across 5G, Automation, and Networking - with a laser focus on new and innovative ways to grow revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. We want to ensure you can see and experience the benefit of choosing Cisco. This unified event will represent ALL segments of our portfolio, a first!

We are absolutely bringing our 5G vision to a reality this year. Featuring real world use cases including Connected Cities, Connected Cars, and Connecting the Unconnected, we are making BIG announcements across multiple categories and customers. We're also featuring a special keynote with our own CEO and Rakuten CEO, Mickey Mikitani, 6 speaking sessions, and have a slew of customer, press, and analyst activities planned. Our booth experience is like never before. With over 29 demos, we are excited to showcase how we are bringing our groundbreaking strategy to life.

Cisco Booth: Hall 3, Stand 3E30

If you aren't going to be there in person, you can still be a part of the excitement! Between building a network and unlocking its promise, there's a bridge. Join us and check back for a recap of what's sure to be a record breaking event!

