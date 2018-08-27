Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Securing Solutions in the Race to Digital Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 09:17am CEST

When it comes to relevancy and competition in a digital era, do you have the tools and technologies to accelerate business growth? A better question - do you have flexibility when it comes to purchasing and paying for them?

This year, U.S. businesses, nonprofits and government agencies will spend 1.6 trillion in capital goods or fixed business investments, financing a majority of those assets. Equipment and software investment will also grow 9.1 percent. And while many factors go into predicting trends like these, what is clear is that businesses are ready to invest in the solutions that will help them keep pace with a rapidly changing digital landscape.

The Impact of Digital Transformation

Over the course of the past year, we've seen digital transformation significantly affect the ways businesses expand their reach, capabilities and customer engagement. To help them successfully navigate these focus areas, Cisco Capital continues to strive to be a flexible and agile partner that not only provides service to our customers, but also one that helps them remain competitive in their markets.

IDC reports that by the end of 2019, the need for improved agility, better manageability and enhanced asset usage will force companies pursuing digital transformation to migrate more than 50% of the IT infrastructure in their datacenter and edge locations to a software-defined model.

Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning and block-chain based businesses are just a few examples of innovation that can completely transform a business' trajectory and why companies are ready to explore better financing solutions to accelerate adoption. Because of this, consumption-based procurement is fast becoming preferred over traditional procurement, and customers are trending toward more 'pay-per-use' offers. This in turn has seen the rise in the flexible payment solutions - an area of expertise for Cisco Capital.

The Freedom of Flexibility

Network World reported that by 2020, consumption-based procurement in data centers will eclipse traditional procurement through improved 'as a service' models, thus accounting for as much as 40% of enterprises' IT infrastructure spending. To keep pace with the innovation, customers want flexible payment solutions that optimize cash flow, offer discounts and offer enhanced credit capacity and profitability.

Cisco Capital has made it easier than ever for customers to acquire the Cisco technology they want and the flexibility, innovation and agility they need. From SMBs to the largest of enterprises, the common denominator for our customers and partners is the desire to drive business outcomes. To assist in this, especially in the wake of solid economic growth fueled by consumer optimism, business investment growth and higher business confidence, we have worked steadily to innovate our product offerings and services:

  • From consumption models to pay-as-you-go options, we have the ideal payment solution that will help you achieve desired business outcomes.
  • Our adaptable solutions present new ways to both consume and deliver digital transformation, while avoiding the trap of technology obsolescence.
  • When the market fluctuates, we make it simple to quickly access the technology you need, leading to faster decision making and ultimately, better ROI and bottom lines.

In 2017, Cisco Capital celebrated its 20th anniversary, and to say the industry has changed over these two decades is an understatement. However, whatever transpired over this time, we never lost sight of the importance our customers and partners place on staying ahead of change, and we're honored to continue to partner with them.

Visit us on Cisco.com, and if you're a partner, please log in to learn more about Cisco Capital.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 07:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
09:17aCISCO : Securing Solutions in the Race to Digital Transformation
PU
08/26CISCO : Protecting SugarCreek’s 24/7 Food Manufacturing Across Four States
PU
08/25CISCO : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in District of Columbia (Aug. 25)
AQ
08/25CISCO : Why Organizations With Sensitive Research or Intellectual Property Need ..
PU
08/25CISCO : $23,895 Federal Contract Awarded to CyCorp Technologies
AQ
08/24CISCO : Threat Roundup for August 17-24
PU
08/24CAREER READY : 3 questions to help build the workforce of the future
PU
08/24SECURE MULTI-TENANCY PART 2 : Going Multi-Instance
PU
08/24CISCO : Upstream Works Named One of the Most Promising Cisco Solution Providers ..
AQ
08/24EXPERIENCE DESIGN : Meeting User Needs, One Good Conversation at a Time
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24BOOMING NATURAL GAS VOLUMES : Compression Companies Profit 
08/23DGR ANNIVERSARY : My Picks Showing Strong Returns 
08/23Your 47 Nasdaq 'Safer' Dividend Equities For August 
08/21MONTHLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : July 2018 
08/20BLOOMBERG : Labor Dept. finds Cisco discriminated against U.S. workers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 182 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
P/E ratio 2020 16,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,2 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS20.94%216 427
QUALCOMM4.44%98 225
ERICSSON45.22%27 901
ARISTA NETWORKS INC30.99%21 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.19%20 298
HARRIS CORPORATION14.42%19 244
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.