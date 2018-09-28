Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Cisco : Security prominent at NIAS, NATO's largest cyber security conference

09/28/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

NATO's mission is to protect the freedom of its members. NATO has innovated and adapted itself to ensure its policies, capabilities and structures meet current and future threats, including the collective defence of its members. In July 2016, Allies reaffirmed NATO's defensive mandate and recognised cyberspace as a domain of operations in which NATO must defend itself as effectively as it does in the air, on land and at sea. Cyber security is also a critical component of its operations, enabling intelligence to be safeguarded and operational communications to be secure and confidential.

The NIAS is NATO's largest cyber security conference and provides an opportunity for Alliance and government leaders, defence and cyber security specialists to discuss needs and priorities and suitable and effective cyber security solutions.

Cisco Security will again have a prominent presence as Gold sponsor at NIAS, NATO's largest cyber conference that takes place October 16-18 in Mons, Belgium, for three days of engaging discussions on the critical role cyber security plays in securing the NATO Alliance.

Every day Talos, Cisco's Security Research team analyses 1.5 million unique malware samples and blocks 20 billion threats using machine learning and cognitive analytics, backed by more than 250 threat intelligence researchers. By feeding intelligence on the latest threats into our security solutions in real time and using increased automation, we see a threat once and we stop it everywhere - enforcing intelligence across all of the network's touch points and connections and reducing time to detection so that threats can be blocked before they cause damage.

Under the banner Security Above Everything, Cisco's presence includes Anthony Grieco, Cisco's Trust Strategy Officer, as the keynote speaker addressing how to manage cyber risk with a mobile workforce in a multi-cloud world and Martin Lee from Talos, Cisco Threat Intelligence as host of a technical workshop focused on securing the mobile workforce.

At the Cisco booth, delegates will be able to watch live demos and learn about our security products and solutions that enable private and public organisations to prevent, detect and respond to cyber attacks. Our customers and prospects are invited to book meetings with Cisco security experts through the event website. If you are attending the conference, please stop by and see us at Stand G2.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:16:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 497 M
EBIT 2019 16 125 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 158 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS26.19%221 298
QUALCOMM15.12%105 423
ERICSSON47.63%30 090
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.51%20 890
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.31%19 744
HARRIS CORPORATION16.66%19 418
