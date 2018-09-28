Cisco : Security prominent at NIAS, NATO’s largest cyber security conference

NATO's mission is to protect the freedom of its members. NATO has innovated and adapted itself to ensure its policies, capabilities and structures meet current and future threats, including the collective defence of its members. In July 2016, Allies reaffirmed NATO's defensive mandate and recognised cyberspace as a domain of operations in which NATO must defend itself as effectively as it does in the air, on land and at sea. Cyber security is also a critical component of its operations, enabling intelligence to be safeguarded and operational communications to be secure and confidential.

The NIAS is NATO's largest cyber security conference and provides an opportunity for Alliance and government leaders, defence and cyber security specialists to discuss needs and priorities and suitable and effective cyber security solutions.

Cisco Security will again have a prominent presence as Gold sponsor at NIAS, NATO's largest cyber conference that takes place October 16-18 in Mons, Belgium, for three days of engaging discussions on the critical role cyber security plays in securing the NATO Alliance.

Every day Talos, Cisco's Security Research team analyses 1.5 million unique malware samples and blocks 20 billion threats using machine learning and cognitive analytics, backed by more than 250 threat intelligence researchers. By feeding intelligence on the latest threats into our security solutions in real time and using increased automation, we see a threat once and we stop it everywhere - enforcing intelligence across all of the network's touch points and connections and reducing time to detection so that threats can be blocked before they cause damage.

Under the banner Security Above Everything, Cisco's presence includes Anthony Grieco, Cisco's Trust Strategy Officer, as the keynote speaker addressing how to manage cyber risk with a mobile workforce in a multi-cloud world and Martin Lee from Talos, Cisco Threat Intelligence as host of a technical workshop focused on securing the mobile workforce.

At the Cisco booth, delegates will be able to watch live demos and learn about our security products and solutions that enable private and public organisations to prevent, detect and respond to cyber attacks. Our customers and prospects are invited to book meetings with Cisco security experts through the event website. If you are attending the conference, please stop by and see us at Stand G2.