Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : See How Cisco Ranks for Our Security Partner Programs & Profitability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 11:10am EDT

Recently, Canalys released their 2019 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix and Cisco was positioned as a 'Champion.' Read on to learn more about Canalys Matrix as well as our latest lucrative incentive we have for created to drive partner profitability.

Founded in 1998, Canalys has been conducting industry-leading channel analysis for over 20 years. With practices in Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America, Canalys provides global expertise combined with survey data from their online channels community, Candefero. These two sources of information provide Canalys with a unique perspective to assess marketing, sales, and distribution effectiveness for competing technology companies.

As part of their Canalys' Cybersecurity Analysis service, they produced their 2019 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix that cover five primary cybersecurity segments:

  1. Endpoint security
  2. Network security
  3. Data security
  4. Vulnerability and security analytics
  5. Web and email security

In the 2019 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, Canalys analyzed global channel performance of 15 vendors over the past 12 months. In their assessment, Canalys did 'an independent analysis of vendors, assessing vision and strategy, portfolio competitiveness, customer coverage, channel business, M&A activities, new product launches, recent channel initiatives launched, and future channel initiatives planned.' Based on this criteria, Cisco came out at the top of the heap.

The Results

Of the 15 vendors, five were placed in the upper right quadrant labeled 'Champions,' with Cisco earning the highest rating for both momentum and rating.

According to Canalys, Cisco was named a Champion 'based not only on its leading market share, but also its ongoing investment in partner profitability, offering higher front-end margins to encourage cross-product integration sales.'

Across the board, Cisco received the highest overall rating from Canalys with McAfee receiving the lowest.

For partners, Cisco provides the most complete integrated portfolio in the market. As a result, Cisco enables its partners to sell products across the entire security portfolio -along with other architectures, such as collaboration and enterprise networking - with creative, high profitability offerings.

What next?

With our integrated portfolio and industry-leading threat intelligence, Cisco gives partners the tools and capabilities needed to help our customer keep up with the complexity and volume of threats. With the breadth of our security products and solutions, Cisco is invested in being our partners' security growth and profitability driver. We offer a variety of on-demand educational tools and ongoing training webinars to take your security knowledge to the next level. Take advantage of our deep discounts and promotions to increase your profitability.

See how you can drive profitability and ignite your firewall business with a limited time promotion on our network security offerings where you can take advantage of deep discounts, sales incentives, and free CDO licenses for your customers. Learn more here (APJ Partners click here). Hurry! This promotion is only available for a limited time.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 15:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:10aCISCO : See How Cisco Ranks for Our Security Partner Programs & Profitability
PU
08:15aCISCO'S SECRET TO SUCCESS : Our Culture
PU
07/18CISCO : Keeping Students Learning and Keeping Cyber Threats at Bay
PU
07/18CISCO : FormSC 13D
PU
07/18CISCO : From Team Collaboration to Transformation – The Analyst Viewpoint
PU
07/18CISCO : How To Provision a Production-Grade Kubernetes Cluster From Anywhere, Wi..
PU
07/17#CISCOCHAT LIVE : DevNet Network Automation Exchange
PU
07/17CISCO : is Identified as a Leader in Aragon's Globe for Intelligent Contact Cent..
PU
07/17CISCO : SOS! My Peering is Under Attack!
PU
07/17CISCO : and Google Cloud Create Framework for Innovation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,57x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,76  $
Last Close Price 57,74  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS33.26%247 170
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD6.64%35 650
ERICSSON AB5.03%29 017
NOKIA OYJ-9.51%28 607
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.10%28 265
ARISTA NETWORKS30.75%21 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About