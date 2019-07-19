Cisco : See How Cisco Ranks for Our Security Partner Programs & Profitability

Recently, Canalys released their 2019 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix and Cisco was positioned as a 'Champion.' Read on to learn more about Canalys Matrix as well as our latest lucrative incentive we have for created to drive partner profitability.

Founded in 1998, Canalys has been conducting industry-leading channel analysis for over 20 years. With practices in Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America, Canalys provides global expertise combined with survey data from their online channels community, Candefero. These two sources of information provide Canalys with a unique perspective to assess marketing, sales, and distribution effectiveness for competing technology companies.

As part of their Canalys' Cybersecurity Analysis service, they produced their 2019 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix that cover five primary cybersecurity segments:

Endpoint security Network security Data security Vulnerability and security analytics Web and email security

In the 2019 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, Canalys analyzed global channel performance of 15 vendors over the past 12 months. In their assessment, Canalys did 'an independent analysis of vendors, assessing vision and strategy, portfolio competitiveness, customer coverage, channel business, M&A activities, new product launches, recent channel initiatives launched, and future channel initiatives planned.' Based on this criteria, Cisco came out at the top of the heap.

The Results

Of the 15 vendors, five were placed in the upper right quadrant labeled 'Champions,' with Cisco earning the highest rating for both momentum and rating.

According to Canalys, Cisco was named a Champion 'based not only on its leading market share, but also its ongoing investment in partner profitability, offering higher front-end margins to encourage cross-product integration sales.'

Across the board, Cisco received the highest overall rating from Canalys with McAfee receiving the lowest.

For partners, Cisco provides the most complete integrated portfolio in the market. As a result, Cisco enables its partners to sell products across the entire security portfolio -along with other architectures, such as collaboration and enterprise networking - with creative, high profitability offerings.

What next?

With our integrated portfolio and industry-leading threat intelligence, Cisco gives partners the tools and capabilities needed to help our customer keep up with the complexity and volume of threats. With the breadth of our security products and solutions, Cisco is invested in being our partners' security growth and profitability driver. We offer a variety of on-demand educational tools and ongoing training webinars to take your security knowledge to the next level. Take advantage of our deep discounts and promotions to increase your profitability.

See how you can drive profitability and ignite your firewall business with a limited time promotion on our network security offerings where you can take advantage of deep discounts, sales incentives, and free CDO licenses for your customers. Learn more here (APJ Partners click here). Hurry! This promotion is only available for a limited time.

