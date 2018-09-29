Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
09/28 10:00:04 pm
48.65 USD   +0.66%
News 
News

Cisco : Small Business visits Newegg Business

09/29/2018 | 01:17am CEST

Our team had the privilege of visiting our friends at Newegg Business. We chatted with the Sale Teams, and Marketing teams. We conducted some product training including our brand new Cisco RV160/260 VPN Routers as well as our switches and access points.

We left the teams with the promise that of they needed anything from our team, we would be there to support them! We plan on visiting around the Holidays!

Nasser, Nag, Vivien from Newegg Business, and you know..

James, Nag, Nasser, Steve, and that guy

Thanks for your time - have a great weekend.

Marc

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 23:16:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 497 M
EBIT 2019 16 125 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 158 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 221 B
