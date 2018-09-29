Cisco : Small Business visits Newegg Business

Our team had the privilege of visiting our friends at Newegg Business. We chatted with the Sale Teams, and Marketing teams. We conducted some product training including our brand new Cisco RV160/260 VPN Routers as well as our switches and access points.

We left the teams with the promise that of they needed anything from our team, we would be there to support them! We plan on visiting around the Holidays!

Nasser, Nag, Vivien from Newegg Business, and you know..

James, Nag, Nasser, Steve, and that guy

