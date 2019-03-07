Cisco : Smart Licensing in 30 Minutes, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.6)

How has Cisco Smart Licensing evolved? Who owns a Smart License and what are the implications? In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Donnie Savage (@diivious) about Cisco Smart Licensing. Interviewing is Cisco Champion host, Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell).

How Smart Licensing evolved

How you get intelligent data about your inventory

How data privacy concerns are addressed

The 5 methods of communication

What happens with Smart Licensing if connectivity is lost?

Who owns a Smart License and what are the implications?

What you need to enable Smart Licensing

Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group

Donnie Savage (@diivious), Architect.Engineer, Lead Architect Smart Software Licensing.

Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.

Listen to this episode in SoundCloud

Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes

