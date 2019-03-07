Log in
Cisco : Smart Licensing in 30 Minutes, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.6)

0
03/07/2019 | 05:59pm EST

How has Cisco Smart Licensing evolved? Who owns a Smart License and what are the implications? In this episode of Cisco Champion Radio, we chat with Donnie Savage (@diivious) about Cisco Smart Licensing. Interviewing is Cisco Champion host, Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell).

Podcast Discussion Topics

  • How Smart Licensing evolved
  • How you get intelligent data about your inventory
  • How data privacy concerns are addressed
  • The 5 methods of communication
  • What happens with Smart Licensing if connectivity is lost?
  • Who owns a Smart License and what are the implications?
  • What you need to enable Smart Licensing

Cisco Champion Host

  • Daren Fulwell (@darenfulwell), Cisco Champion member, Network Architect, ANS Group

Cisco Guest

  • Donnie Savage (@diivious), Architect.Engineer, Lead Architect Smart Software Licensing.

Moderator

  • Lauren Friedman (@lauren), Cisco Champion Program.

Get the Podcast

  • Listen to this episode in SoundCloud
  • Listen to Seasons 1-5 in iTunes

Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!

Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 22:58:05 UTC
