Cisco : Smart Marketing with Your Coffee? It's a Winning Blend

Partner Success Story

Finding a way to speak directly and authentically to each customer is a challenge faced by even the savviest brands on earth. Brands that manage to do it have a lot to gain, from rising customer loyalty to sky-reaching profits.

Take Starbucks, for example. The coffee giant has a presence in more than 70 countries with over 25,000 stores worldwide. That's a lot of chances to connect with java drinkers-and Starbucks is not about to let those opportunities go to waste. So, they use smart marketing to speak to each of their customers in a direct and customized way.

Through a partnership with Arara, a company that creates machine-learning solutions for wifi marketing, analytics and re-marketing customer experiences, Starbucks can collect and analyze customer data in a simple portal, in store or online. This data automatically activates new communication channels-including to users' email and social media-and lets Starbucks send custom content that speaks to customers' personalities and tastes.

The upshot? Smart marketing helps Starbucks increase sales, improve overall customer experience, and inspire people to come back for another cup. Which translates to a bigger marketing ROI-and more happy, caffeinated customers.

Between weakly brewed results and robustly satisfying returns, there's a bridge.

Share this story.

Share your own story with us on what you are making possible for our customers.

Check out our new partner case studies page for more stories like this one.

Share: