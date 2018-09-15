Cisco : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Tan Irving

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [ CSCO ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE

9/14/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

9/14/2018

(1)

S

68308

D

$47.3802

150763

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents a weighted average sales price per share. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $47.30 to $47.44. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and undertakes to provide to the staff of the Commission or any security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Tan Irving 170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE SAN JOSE, CA 95134 SVP, Operations

Signatures

/s/ Irving Tan by Evan Sloves, Attorney-in-Fact

9/14/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

