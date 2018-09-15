Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Cisco : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 12:13am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Tan Irving

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [ CSCO ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE

9/14/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

9/14/2018

(1)

S

68308

D

$47.3802

150763

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents a weighted average sales price per share. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $47.30 to $47.44. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and undertakes to provide to the staff of the Commission or any security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Tan Irving

170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE SAN JOSE, CA 95134

SVP, Operations

Signatures

/s/ Irving Tan by Evan Sloves, Attorney-in-Fact

9/14/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 22:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:13aCISCO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/14CISCO : Better Wireless for Small Businesses
PU
09/14CISCO : Powering AI Workloads in Media and Entertainment
PU
09/14CISCO : It’s a Multi-cloud World!
PU
09/14CISCO : Threat Roundup for September 7 to September 14
PU
09/14STATUS : Verified. Cisco AMP for Endpoints Hits the Mark
PU
09/14T-Mobile Launches World's Largest Virtual Packet Core with Cisco in Preparati..
AQ
09/14CISCO : The Power of the Partner Ecosystem in our Consumer and Content Industrie..
PU
09/14CISCO : Indonesia and Cisco announce agreement to accelerate and realize a digit..
PU
09/14MY FIRST INTERNSHIP EXPERIENCE WITH : I came back for more!)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Co.. 
09/13Netgear Acquires Meural For Digital Art Frame Platform Tech 
09/13Cisco, Intent On Soaring Again, Has More Than One Catalyst 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/11Ericsson To Acquire CENX For 5G Networking Tech 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
P/E ratio 2020 16,51
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.34%215 950
QUALCOMM12.07%109 610
ERICSSON44.22%28 943
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.63%20 468
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.64%20 207
HARRIS CORPORATION15.40%19 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.