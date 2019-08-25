Cisco : Tackling the skills gap with strategy, Part 1 – Episode 1, Manufacturing Leaders

**COMING SOON SEPT. 7th to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, and TuneIn + Alexa**

The skills gap isn't coming. It's already here. The good news is, every manufacturer has the opportunity to not only overcome this unprecedented shortage of skilled labor; but also take advantage of the opportunities that come with it to build a competitive edge. How is this massive shortage of unfilled manufacturing jobs impacting your profitability and company culture? In this episode, we'll learn

What is the 'skills gap'? And how has it evolved into a massive hurdle for the entire industry?

Why does tribal knowledge matter?

Leadership is an action, not a position

What does successful IT OT convergence really look like?

Nothing matters without security

Why is it so difficult to calculate ROI for investments that solve this challenge?

Can wireless help?

Featured guests:

Steve Gansen, Senior Business Decision Maker at Cisco

Dan Malyszko Director of Operations at Malisko Engineering

Want to learn more? Check out the featured resources mentioned in this episode

How Manufacturers Will Tackle Talent Shortage 2019

2019 National Manufacturing Outlook and Insights

2018 Deloitte and Manufacturing Institute Skills Gap & Future of Work Study

IT OT Convergence: Moving Forward with Digital Manufacturing (WHITEPAPER)

Your Experts to the Rescue (VIDEO 1:33)

