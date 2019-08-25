Log in
Cisco : Tackling the skills gap with strategy, Part 1 – Episode 1, Manufacturing Leaders

08/25/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

**COMING SOON SEPT. 7th to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, and TuneIn + Alexa**

Find this episode now on Spotify

The skills gap isn't coming. It's already here. The good news is, every manufacturer has the opportunity to not only overcome this unprecedented shortage of skilled labor; but also take advantage of the opportunities that come with it to build a competitive edge. How is this massive shortage of unfilled manufacturing jobs impacting your profitability and company culture? In this episode, we'll learn

  • What is the 'skills gap'? And how has it evolved into a massive hurdle for the entire industry?
  • Why does tribal knowledge matter?
  • Leadership is an action, not a position
  • What does successful IT OT convergence really look like?
  • Nothing matters without security
  • Why is it so difficult to calculate ROI for investments that solve this challenge?
  • Can wireless help?

Featured guests:

Steve Gansen, Senior Business Decision Maker at Cisco

Dan Malyszko Director of Operations at Malisko Engineering

Want to learn more? Check out the featured resources mentioned in this episode

How Manufacturers Will Tackle Talent Shortage 2019

2019 National Manufacturing Outlook and Insights

2018 Deloitte and Manufacturing Institute Skills Gap & Future of Work Study

More resources for you

IT OT Convergence: Moving Forward with Digital Manufacturing (WHITEPAPER)

Your Experts to the Rescue (VIDEO 1:33)

Got a question?

Submit your question in the comments section at the bottom of this blog. All questions will be answered in detail within 2 business days.

Have an idea for a good episode?

What would you like to see covered on the show? Leave your episode suggestions in the comments section below. We will review your suggestion and bring in the best experts to discuss your topic of choice!

Tell us what you think!

We use your feedback to make our episodes as helpful as possible! Use the comment section at the bottom of this blog to let us know what you love about the show and provide any suggestions for how we can improve.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 18:15:05 UTC
