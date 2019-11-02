Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/01 04:00:00 pm
47.03 USD   -1.01%
05:03aCISCO : Take the NetDevOps Survey…See the Results
PU
11/01CISCO : Dive in to the Cisco IoT Design-In Program on DevNet
PU
11/01CISCO : Threat Roundup for October 25 to November 1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Take the NetDevOps Survey…See the Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/02/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Like most 'traditional' networkers, I am on a personal journey to become a NetDevOps engineer. This journey took a turn for me in early 2017, when I became a Cisco Live presenter for the first time. My colleague Kevin Kuhls invited me to join him in presenting a DevNet Workshop: 'NetDevOps for Network Peeps: How to get started with APIs and Ansible'

The NetDevOps workshop at Cisco Live draws a standing-room-only audience.

The workshop attracted a large audience. Clearly, there was an appetite in the world of networkers for Ansible network automation. And it made me wonder how popular Ansible actually was, compared to the many other automation solutions out there.

That's when a internet search led me to this blog entry : which taught me two things:

  1. a community of networking folks had conducted a survey in Fall 2016 in an effort to measure how network automation is used. How cool was that!
  2. I now had real numbers on how popular various automation tools were.

Some insights from the 2016 NetDevOps survey data

I've been quoting these numbers for the past few years. However, a lot has changed since 2016. NetDevOps has become mainstream, and we need fresher statistics. Time for another survey!

Working with Damien Garros of Network To Code (the organizer of the 2016 survey), we gathered a community of networkers from various parts of the industry, and updated the questionnaire. The entire process was an open collaboration hosted on Github:

The survey is anonymous. The raw results will be made available to everyone, just like in 2016. Anyone will be able to conduct their own analysis and reach their own conclusions.

We'd like as many responses as possible. The survey is now live, and filling it out only takes a few minutes!

Fill out the NetDevOps survey

Web landing page for the NetDevOps Survey - 2019 Edition

Find NetDevOps videos, articles, and learning labs on DevNet

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2019 09:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:03aCISCO : Take the NetDevOps Survey…See the Results
PU
11/01CISCO : Dive in to the Cisco IoT Design-In Program on DevNet
PU
11/01CISCO : Threat Roundup for October 25 to November 1
PU
10/31CISCO PARTICIPATES IN MICROSOFT IGNI : Overview
PU
10/31CISCO : Managed vs. unmanaged switches? Explore the benefits of network automati..
PU
10/31CISCO IOT DESIGN-IN : Tailor Made for Industrial Ecosystem Partners
PU
10/31PUBLIC SECTOR PROBLEM SOLVERS : Americas Edition
PU
10/31CISCO : Keeping Data Safe in the Lonestar State
PU
10/31WEBEX HALLOWEEN : All Treats, No Tricks
PU
10/31WEBEX MEETINGS : Building a Foundation for Collaboration
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 894 M
EBIT 2020 17 195 M
Net income 2020 12 224 M
Finance 2020 12 197 M
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,54x
EV / Sales2021 3,41x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,15  $
Last Close Price 47,03  $
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.65%199 587
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.32.44%43 265
ERICSSON AB8.26%28 927
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.45.65%27 702
NOKIA OYJ-34.52%20 622
ARISTA NETWORKS-12.06%18 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group