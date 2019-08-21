Cisco : Taking Care of Fido with Blue Pearl Veterinary and Cisco Data Center Anywhere

Day 3 of our 10 Customers in 10 Days Data Center Anywhere series is focused on Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners.

Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners is a national network of specialty and emergency pet hospitals, with 72 locations in 24 states. 'We wanted an all-in-one solution that would be data center ready without spawning new islands of infrastructure,' says Derek DePasture, BluePearl IT Manager, Networking and Security. 'Our goal was to eliminate silos, not create them. With Cisco HyperFlex we invest once and scale up as high as we need.'

In addition to its core hyperconverged data center, BluePearl is running two separate Cisco HyperFlex environments to support its newly acquired teleradiology business. The core data center supports its Cornerstone Practice Management system that runs Blue Pearl's business, from patient records to billing.

As Blue Pearl continues to grow, having a centralized data center standardized on Cisco HyperFlex is a big advantage. Newly acquired hospitals are easily migrated onto the virtual environment according to the timeline that best suits them-a process that DePasture says can take as little as an hour. 'Cisco HyperFlex allows us to onboard new sites faster and find new ways to help our veterinarians deliver the best possible care,' says DePasture.

To find out more about how Blue Pearl grew faster and leaner with Cisco HyperFlex, read the case study.

