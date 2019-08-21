Log in
Cisco Systems

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
News 
News

Cisco : Taking Care of Fido with Blue Pearl Veterinary and Cisco Data Center Anywhere

0
08/21/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Day 3 of our 10 Customers in 10 Days Data Center Anywhere series is focused on Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners.

Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners is a national network of specialty and emergency pet hospitals, with 72 locations in 24 states. 'We wanted an all-in-one solution that would be data center ready without spawning new islands of infrastructure,' says Derek DePasture, BluePearl IT Manager, Networking and Security. 'Our goal was to eliminate silos, not create them. With Cisco HyperFlex we invest once and scale up as high as we need.'

In addition to its core hyperconverged data center, BluePearl is running two separate Cisco HyperFlex environments to support its newly acquired teleradiology business. The core data center supports its Cornerstone Practice Management system that runs Blue Pearl's business, from patient records to billing.

As Blue Pearl continues to grow, having a centralized data center standardized on Cisco HyperFlex is a big advantage. Newly acquired hospitals are easily migrated onto the virtual environment according to the timeline that best suits them-a process that DePasture says can take as little as an hour. 'Cisco HyperFlex allows us to onboard new sites faster and find new ways to help our veterinarians deliver the best possible care,' says DePasture.

To find out more about how Blue Pearl grew faster and leaner with Cisco HyperFlex, read the case study.

@CiscoDC #DCAnywhere #10Customers10Days

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:12:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 963 M
EBIT 2020 17 205 M
Net income 2020 12 577 M
Finance 2020 10 923 M
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
EV / Sales2021 3,55x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,46  $
Last Close Price 47,93  $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS11.93%205 176
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD27.44%41 512
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS52.46%29 037
NOKIA OYJ-7.65%28 841
ERICSSON AB4.57%27 752
ARISTA NETWORKS4.03%16 800
