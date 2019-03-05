Cisco : Talos tout importance of IoT security at RSA keynote

Threat Research

By 2020, Gartner predicts 20 billion connected devices will be online - and more devices mean more security threats. Connected devices have exploded into the public and corporate landscape, rattling the bars of the cyber security cage.

In a keynote address at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Matt Watchinski, the vice president of Cisco Talos, said the growing prevalence of these devices has made them an urgent priority to protect them from attackers. Liz Centoni, the senior vice president of Cisco's IoT (internet-of-things) Business Group, presented along with Watchinski.

Check out complete coverage of their keynote here.

Share:

Tags: